Conor McGregor's Reply To Michael Chandler’s ‘I Believe I Finish Conor’ Remark Goes Viral

UFC superstar Conor McGregor responded to Michael Chandler’s prediction of knocking out the former UFC champion in the second round of their upcoming fight. UFC boss Dana White confirmed on Saturday that the former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is all set to return to the company. McGregor will feature as a coach in the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, which goes on air from May 30 onwards.

He will go head-to-head against Michael Chandler in TUF 31, before both fighters headline a PPV, later in the year. Meanwhile, after the fight was confirmed, Chandler was quoted saying by ESPN that he believe he will finish McGregor in the second round of their fight. Reacting to the remark, McGregor just shared a laughing emoji, which became a major talking point for the UFC fans.

Reactions to Conor McGregor's tweet

'I believe I finish Conor in the second round': Michael Chandler

Shedding his thoughts on the much-anticipated bout against McGregor, Chandler said, “He’s going to feel my presence from the very beginning of the fight and then from there wherever the fight takes us. If I want to pick him up and put him down and put a beating on him and get a submission that way. I believe I finish Conor in the second round. That’s my ‘mystic mike’ take on this, later on this year whenever it is”.

It is pertinent to mention that Chandler has been calling out McGregor for a fight ever since he made his UFC debut. He has won only two of his five UFC fights so far, while the defeats have come against superstars like Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier. On the other hand, McGregor is 22-6 in his professional career and suffered a TKO loss to Poirier in his last appearance at the Octagon.

Dana White announces Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Meanwhile, announcing McGregor’s return on Saturday, Dana White said, “We just confirmed the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will go head-to-head as coaches of The Ultimate Fighter. Team McGregor vs Team Chandler. This season premieres Tuesday, May 30 and runs through Tuesday, August 15 on ESPN and ESPN+. At the end of the season, McGregor and Chandler will fight on pay-per-view, I don't have a date or venue for that but we will announce it soon."