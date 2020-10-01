Conor McGregor Officially Announces The Date Of His Charity Fight With Dustin Poirier

On Wednesday, Dustin Poirier accepted Conor McGregor’s challenge and revealed that he’s ready to fight the Irishman again for charity. Conor McGregor made the fight official earlier this week and revealed the details of the highly-anticipated bout. While sharing the official poster of McGregor vs Poirier 2, the former UFC champ-champ announced that the “charity event” will take place on December 12, 2020, at Dublin, Ireland – home of The Notorious One.

Earlier, UFC president Dana White told Barstool Sports that they are in discussions with both fighters to schedule the charity fight in the promotion, but it looks like the three parities couldn’t come on the same page. With the poster, Conor McGregor also made it clear that the fight will take place outside the UFC as both the former champions will cross paths under Conor McGregor's very own, McGregor Sports & Entertainment banner. “Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020. Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier. List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome,” wrote Conor McGregor.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLfFbQ0IJF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 30, 2020

Nearly a week ago, Conor McGregor uploaded some screenshots of his conversation with Dana White on Twitter. In the exchange, McGregor showed interest in fighting Justin Gaethje and Diego Sanchez in his return bouts, but the two parties couldn’t come to an agreement. At the UFC 253 post-fight press conference, Dana White slammed Conor McGregor for uploading private messages online and claimed that The Notorious One broke a “man-code”. “It’s just something you don’t do. It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do,” Dana White added.

Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in.

Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there.

Stop lying. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

McGregor vs Poirier: When The Notorious defeated The Diamond

McGregor vs Poirier 1 took place almost six years ago at UFC 178 where The Notorious defeated The Diamond via TKO in the first round. Since then, MMA fans have been asking for a rematch between the two which will now finally take place in December. Dustin Poirier was earlier in talks to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 254 but that fight was scrapped after UFC failed to negotiate with the former champion. Conor McGregor and team seem to have taken full advantage of this opportunity, lining up a fight with Dustin Poirier. After Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor will fight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in another charity event.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

