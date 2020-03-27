Coronavirus Pandemic To Cost Rugby Football Union £45-50m In The Next 18 Months: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has seen major sporting events across the globe cancelled or suspended as a precautionary measure. The lack of sporting action means that clubs and associations across all sports are estimating severe losses and the Rugby Football Union is one of the organisations massively affected by the COVID-19 crisis. According to reports, the Rugby Football Union loss could be estimated around £45-50 million in the next 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic: Viswanathan Anand Stuck In Germany Courtesy Of India's COVID-19 crisis

Rugby Football Union loss: Coronavirus pandemic could see Rugby Football Union lose up to £45-50 million in the next 18 months

The Rugby Football Union is expecting to lose revenue of up to £50 million over the next 18 months as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney in a statement said that the closure of the Twickenham, the world's largest Rugby stadium, due to the coronavirus pandemic has majorly accounted for the estimated Rugby football union loss. The RFU also announced a £7 million relief package through loans to help struggling community clubs. Chief executive Bill Sweeney and other executives will also be taking a pay cut of more than 25%.

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Amir Khan Offers Four-storey Building To Solve NHS Bed shortage Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Pandemic to cost Rugby Football Union estimated £45-50m over next 18 months, with Eddie Jones set to be asked to take cut in £750k/year salary

https://t.co/FIYdChd42E pic.twitter.com/KxMg5ikuJl — Dan Roan (@danroan) March 26, 2020

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Ronaldo, Messi, Roger Federer Make Significant Contributions To Battle Pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic: RFU board will cut down fees by 75% to mitigate Rugby Football Union loss

To mitigate the Rugby Football Union loss, the RFU executives will take a 25% pay cut, while the board fees will also be cut down by 75%. The pay cuts, however, do not apply to head coach Eddie Jones who is the highest-paid individual at the RFU. However, it is understood that RFU is looking into propositions which could mean Jones and his coaching staff taking a decrease in salary. Bill Sweeney's statement also said that a decision about concluding the 2019-20 season would be made by mid-April.

Also Read: Tokyo’s Delayed Olympics: Who Pays Bills For Another Year?