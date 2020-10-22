Colby Covington Gives LeBron James Derogatory Shoutout As War Of Words Continues

A couple of weeks ago after defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington took a shot at a number of people, including LA Lakers star LeBron James, calling him a “coward”. This week, he took his rivalry with LeBron James to a whole new level with a shot clip on Instagram. The UFC welterweight sarcastically congratulated the LA Lakers star after the NBA Finals ratings hit an all-time low while wearing a 'F**k LeBron' vest.

“Congrats, LeBron, on setting the record for the least-watched NBA finals in history. You wish you could blame it on the pandemic but everybody's just sick of your woke bulls***,” Colby Covington added.

Colby Covington calls LeBron James a “spineless coward”

According to The Sun, only 7.5 million viewers watched the 2020 NBA Finals where the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games. That represents a 51% decline in viewership, the lowest NBA finals ratings on record. Colby Covington saw this as the perfect opportunity to troll LeBron James, who’s yet to comment on the sarcastic video.

Previously, Colby Covington had called LeBron James a “spineless coward” after LeBron and team protested against the shooting of Jacob Blake and the murder of George Floyd by boycotting the NBA playoffs.

In his octagon interview at UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington thanked the first responders, while claiming that he’s sick of woke athletes like LeBron James. King James was quick to hit back at Colby Covington, claiming that he would annihilate the MMA star. Colby Covington, who’s also a huge Donald Trump supporter, answered back by taking a shot at LeBron James and stating that the basketball icon wouldn’t even last 10 seconds with him in the Octagon.

Even though Covington is a polarizing figure and keeps drawing flak for the things he does outside the octagon, he’s currently one of the best fighters in the welterweight division. He’s a dominant striker who’s currently number one in the welterweight rankings, behind champion Kamaru Usman. After UFC Vegas 11, reports went viral calming that Colby Covington could soon face Usman or BMF champion Jorge Masvidal (welterweight #4).

Image Source: Colby Covington Instagram, AP