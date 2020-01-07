Cowboys Hall Of Famer Troy Aikman Blasts Team For Disrespecting Outgoing Jason Garrett

Arguably the most disappointing season of the Garrett Jones era came to an end when the Dallas Cowboys crashed out of playoffs contention in the final week of regular-season National Football League (NFL). While there was heavy speculation that even if Jason Garrett were to, somehow, mastermind a run to the playoffs, barring a Super Bowl, Garrett would be shown the door at the end of the season. While Garrett fell short of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ expectations, Troy Aikman, a Cowboys legend, has criticized the way in which the team managed the coach.

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys’ handling of Jason Garrett situation

Speaking to Fox Sports after Jason Garrett exited the Dallas Cowboys, 3-time Super Bowl champion and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman labelled the team's handling of the situation as ‘unprofessional’. He also pointed out that Jason Garrett did not get back the same level of respect as he had given the Cowboys during his 9-year tenure. The Cowboys legend didn’t hold back in his scathing criticism of the Cowboys management.

"He committed everything he had to the organization and to doing the best job that he could. He made it a priority, and he committed himself. Breakups are always hard. We all understand that at whatever level that they occur, but I don’t know that after all that he gave and committed to this organization that he received the same in return. "When the organization was unwilling, for whatever reasons, and I don’t know the back stories to it all, but when the organization was unwilling to come out publicly and say that, ‘We are seeking a new coach,’ and yet at the same time, reports are coming out that they’re interviewing potential new candidates for the head coaching position, that’s disappointing. I think in a lot of ways it shines a light on some of the dysfunction, if you will, within the organization and kind of how they got to the point that they’re in now." – Troy Aikman to Fox Sports

Interestingly, the Cowboys are reportedly finalising a deal to bring former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to the AT&T Stadium. Mike McCarthy spent 13 years as the head coach of the Packers, finishing with a 125-77-2 record. However, Cowboys Hall of Famer Troy Aikman does not believe that a new head coach will solve the ‘dysfunction’ in the Cowboys’ system after the 'Jason Garrett fired' story. Aikman believes that Jerry Jones needs to take a step back from speaking publicly about the team.

