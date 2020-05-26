Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And Other Stars Flaunt Their Private Jets

Top celebrities in sports and their luxurious lifestyles usually goes hand-in-hand. One of the primary lavish purchases of any top athlete around the world is a private jet. Global superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Floyd Mayweather, Virat Kohli, all have been pictured with their private jets, which is mostly the way they shuttle across the world. Here's a look at some of the top celebrities in sports flaunting their private jets.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the top 10 richest sportsmen in the world. The Portuguese superstar owns a limited edition Gulfstream G650, estimated to be worth around ₹280 crore ($37 million). The entrance of his jet is personalised with his initials - CR7 on one side and a Ronaldo's famous 'Siu' celebration on the other.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Private Jet Remains Stranded In Madrid

Virat Kohli

Last year, Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were spotted alongside a private jet when Indian Cricket Team toured Australia and New Zealand. The private jet is estimated to be around ₹125 crores ($16 million). Reports suggest Virat Kohli had rented the private jet in New Zealand. The model is a Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign Jet.

Also Read | Virat Kohli The All-time Best Batsman, Not Sachin Tendulkar: Ex-Pak Pacer Sarfaraz Nawaz

Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar reportedly owns a private jet worth ₹260 crore ($34 million), although it is not verified. In 2016, actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture on Instagram where he highlighted a 'lassi' party with Sachin Tendulkar in a private jet, which is rumoured to be owned by Sachin Tendulkar.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Becomes A Proud Owner Of Porsche Panamera Turbo

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi reportedly flies around with his family in a 2004 Gulfstream V model. The private jet is estimated to be worth around ₹125 crore ($15 million). The tail of the aircraft has his No.10 embossed on it while the steps feature the names of Lionel Messi and his family - wife Antonella, plus children Thiago, Ciro and Mateo. Reports indicate that Messi is only renting the plane.

Lionel Messi has purchased a private jet reportedly worth $15m. The footsteps contain the names of those he holds dear to his heart.



Big surprise as Xavi and Iniesta’s names are missing. 🤦🏽‍♂ pic.twitter.com/tmqB1tXp0f — E (@iamOkon) December 11, 2018

Messi's new private jet - a kitchen, two bathrooms & 16 seats that can be folded to make eight beds. On the exterior, branded with his signature number 10 on the tail, names of the Argentina icon, his wife, and their three children, written on steps pic.twitter.com/shokwuWIov — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) December 11, 2018

Floyd Mayweather

The richest boxer in the history of the sport, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather loves to flaunt his riches. Just like Cristiano Ronaldo, Floyd Mayweather appears to own a custom-designed Gulfstream G650. However, the 50-0 boxer's jet is estimated to be worth around ₹450 crore ($60 million). Mayweather has travelled to almost all the major cities across the globe along with his entourage in his lavish jet. Thanks to his Instagram posts, fans can also get a glimpse of his stunning G650.

(Image Credits: Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Floyd Mayweather Official Instagram Handles)

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Private Jet: Heads Back To Italy In His €34m Limited Edition Gulfstream G650