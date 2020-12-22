SFH Vs HCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga German Men's Handball Live

Quick links:
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (SFH) will go up against HC Erlangen (HCE) in the upcoming Handball-Bundesliga game on Tuesday, December 22 at 10:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Flens-Arena in Flensburg, Germany. Here is our SFH vs HCE Dream11 prediction and SFH vs HCE Dream11 team.
SG Flensburg-Handewitt are currently leading the Bundesliga German Men's Handball standings with 21 points. Jim Gottfridsson and team have played twelve games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing just one, against THW Kiel in October (one draw). HC Erlangen, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot of the charts with 13 points and a win-loss record of 5-6.
Benjamin Burić, Lasse Svan, Magnus Abelvik Rød, Gøran Søgard Johannessen, Magnus Jøndal, Johannes Golla, Torbjørn Bergerud, Mads Mensah Larsen, Jim Gottfridsson, Marius Steinhauser, Simon Jeppsson, Franz Semper, Holger Glandorf, Pelko Domen Sikošek, Hampus Wanne, Lasse Møller, Simon Hald, Jorn Persson, Mikkel Ebeling, Sören Hartwich
Steffen Fäth, Simon Jeppsson, Klemen Ferlin, Petter Øverby, Antonio Metzner, Daniel Mosindi, Sebastian Firnhaber, Benedikt Kellner, Martin Ziemer, Christopher Bissel, Michael Haaß, Johannes Sellin, Nico Büdel, Max Jaeger, Quentin Minel, Hampus Olsson, Florian von Gruchalla, Nikolai Link, Jan Schäffer, Stefan Bauer, Martin Murawski, Kevin Schmidt
Considering the recent run of form, our SFH vs HCE Dream11 prediction is that SG Flensburg-Handewitt will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The SFH vs HCE Dream11 prediction and SFH vs HCE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SFH vs HCE Dream11 team and SFH vs HCE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
