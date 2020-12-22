SFH Vs HCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga German Men's Handball Live

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (SFH) will go up against HC Erlangen (HCE) in the upcoming Handball-Bundesliga game on Tuesday, December 22 at 10:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Flens-Arena in Flensburg, Germany. Here is our SFH vs HCE Dream11 prediction and SFH vs HCE Dream11 team.

SFH vs HCE Dream11 prediction: SFH vs HCE Dream11 team and preview

SG Flensburg-Handewitt are currently leading the Bundesliga German Men's Handball standings with 21 points. Jim Gottfridsson and team have played twelve games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing just one, against THW Kiel in October (one draw). HC Erlangen, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot of the charts with 13 points and a win-loss record of 5-6.

SFH vs HCE live: SFH vs HCE Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Flens-Arena in Flensburg, Germany

SFH vs HCE Dream11 prediction: Squad list

SFH vs HCE Dream11 team: SG Flensburg-Handewitt squad

Benjamin Burić, Lasse Svan, Magnus Abelvik Rød, Gøran Søgard Johannessen, Magnus Jøndal, Johannes Golla, Torbjørn Bergerud, Mads Mensah Larsen, Jim Gottfridsson, Marius Steinhauser, Simon Jeppsson, Franz Semper, Holger Glandorf, Pelko Domen Sikošek, Hampus Wanne, Lasse Møller, Simon Hald, Jorn Persson, Mikkel Ebeling, Sören Hartwich

SFH vs HCE Dream11 team: HC Erlangen squad

Steffen Fäth, Simon Jeppsson, Klemen Ferlin, Petter Øverby, Antonio Metzner, Daniel Mosindi, Sebastian Firnhaber, Benedikt Kellner, Martin Ziemer, Christopher Bissel, Michael Haaß, Johannes Sellin, Nico Büdel, Max Jaeger, Quentin Minel, Hampus Olsson, Florian von Gruchalla, Nikolai Link, Jan Schäffer, Stefan Bauer, Martin Murawski, Kevin Schmidt

SFH vs HCE Dream11 prediction: Top picks

SG Flensburg-Handewitt: Benjamin Burić, Jim Gottfridsson, Hampus Wanne

HC Erlangen: Klemen Ferlin, Simon Jeppsson, Hampus Olsson

SFH vs HCE Dream11 prediction: SFH vs HCE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Klemen Ferlin

Defenders: Simon Jeppsson, Jim Gottfridsson, Antonio Metzner

Forwards: Hampus Wanne, Pelko Domen Sikošek, Johannes Golla

SFH vs HCE live: SFH vs HCE match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our SFH vs HCE Dream11 prediction is that SG Flensburg-Handewitt will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SFH vs HCE Dream11 prediction and SFH vs HCE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SFH vs HCE Dream11 team and SFH vs HCE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

