Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 19 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Quick links:
Players from all regions will participate for the Daily Trios Cup, which began on July 14. The competition will be held till August 21, where prizes will be awarded each day. While all previous editions were duos, teams of three will participate this time for a three-hour event, with matches capped at 10. Players who are at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can participate in the Daily Trios Cup. The tournament will be played across regions, both on PC and console.
Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, overall standings and latest results from Chapter 2 Season 3
|RANK
|TEAMS
|WINS
|ELIMINATIONS
|TOTAL POINTS
|1.
|
100T Arkhram., rehx, NRG EpikWhale
|3
|120
|180
|2.
|
CLG symetricaL, Frapai, tоff
|5
|87
|168
|3.
|
CoolPenguin48, Ghost Sean, Dоmо.
|2
|88
|154
|4.
|
50cal bacca, dаddy slays, rift
|2
|106
|151
|5.
|
Hypeг., xtra middi, Dabzi.
|1
|88
|149
|6.
|
daddy dfavs, temple b, 4DRStorm.
|2
|89
|148
|7.
|
daddy optimаl, xVerty, Liquid Benter
|3
|80
|147
|8.
|
Thiccboy Grim, d3vι1z, Paul.Wrld
|3
|80
|139
|9.
|
NoahWPlays, KUHVN, Frystsama
|3
|80
|139
|10.
|
defiableYT, Penguin Ѱ, Brycee.
|2
|71
|138
|11.
|
Slaya ゆ, Scrub ζ, saritman0001
|2
|60
|137
|12.
|
skіpperXX, mаken, TD Dog 暁
|1
|77
|132
|13.
|
willcry., boxed like fishe, Rays Λ
|0
|77
|131
|14.
|
Dxrant, TrapKilled., Pliir
|1
|84
|129
|15.
|
Stоrmic, 5G cyrzr, dylannxbones69 ζ
|0
|85
|129
|16.
|
Biqsy On Youtube, CarriedByFormer, βlakeb
|2
|84
|127
|17.
|
DiversitySZN, Glizzy McReed, PH Foolinnn
|2
|68
|125
|18.
|
Father Lime, RoastedChipmunk, youtube grimfn
|2
|64
|124
|19.
|
qteae, mаji, jasperfn on yt
|2
|68
|123
|20.
|
CEOSEPH ゆ, VBL Tech ゆ, UXSIF ゆ
|2
|69
|123
Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, overall standings and latest results
As per the competition rules, 14 points will be awarded to a player for each win. The points will be distributed to the top 25 teams in every match. According to Fortnite Tracker's official website, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team ranking second will win $900, while the team coming third will win $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions.
Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, July 16 results and overall standings of Chapter 2 Season 3
Also read | Daily Trios Cup Prize pool, Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, July 17 results and Daily Trios Cup Teams of Chapter 2 Season 3