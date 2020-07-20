Last Updated:

Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 19 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Chapter 2 Season 3 of The Daily Cup kicked off on Monday, July 14. Here's a look at the Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, latest results and the winners for July 19.

daily trios cup leaderboard

Players from all regions will participate for the Daily Trios Cup, which began on July 14. The competition will be held till August 21, where prizes will be awarded each day. While all previous editions were duos, teams of three will participate this time for a three-hour event, with matches capped at 10. Players who are at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can participate in the Daily Trios Cup. The tournament will be played across regions, both on PC and console. 

Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard: Daily Trios Cup results July 19

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard – North America West server

RANK TEAMS WINS ELIMINATIONS TOTAL POINTS
1.

100T Arkhram., rehx, NRG EpikWhale

 3 120 180
2.

CLG symetricaL, Frapai, tоff

 5 87 168
3.

CoolPenguin48, Ghost Sean, Dоmо.

 2 88 154
4.

50cal bacca, dаddy slays, rift

 

 2 106 151
5.

Hypeг., xtra middi, Dabzi.

 

 1 88 149
6.

daddy dfavs, temple b, 4DRStorm.

 

 2 89 148
7.

daddy optimаl, xVerty, Liquid Benter

 

 3 80 147
8.

Thiccboy Grim, d3vι1z, Paul.Wrld

 

 3 80 139
9.

NoahWPlays, KUHVN, Frystsama

 

 3 80 139
10.

defiableYT, Penguin Ѱ, Brycee.

 

 2 71 138
11.

Slaya ゆ, Scrub ζ, saritman0001

 

 2 60 137
12.

skіpperXX, mаken, TD Dog 暁

 

 1 77 132
13.

willcry., boxed like fishe, Rays Λ

 

 0 77 131
14.

Dxrant, TrapKilled., Pliir

 

 1 84 129
15.

Stоrmic, 5G cyrzr, dylannxbones69 ζ

 0 85 129
16.

Biqsy On Youtube, CarriedByFormer, βlakeb

 2 84 127
17.

DiversitySZN, Glizzy McReed, PH Foolinnn

 

 2 68 125
18.

Father Lime, RoastedChipmunk, youtube grimfn

 2 64 124
19.

qteae, mаji, jasperfn on yt

 

 2 68 123
20.

CEOSEPH ゆ, VBL Tech ゆ, UXSIF ゆ

 

 2 69 123

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard - Daily Trios Cup results for other regions 

Daily Trios Cup results: NA - East

  • 1st -XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz - 167 points (86 eliminations)
  • 2nd - NRG Zayt, Safarооnie, Liquid STRΕTCΗ - 159 points (91 eliminations)
  • 3rd - Yuldy FC, Melоdy, FaZe Sway - 159 points (97 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil

  • 1st - LOUD lelеo, kurтz, SNG KING - 180 points (112 eliminations)
  • 2nd - SИowspampiumpium, Diaмondd., Its Filipе- 174 points (90 eliminations)
  • 3rd - 9z rustyk.exe, Frosтy.exe, kıng.exe- 159 points (109 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup Results: Europe

  • 1st - TrainH Umpsoe, TrainH Matfy, AstrоSMZ - 172 points (114 eliminations)
  • 2nd - srn marteenie, captainwind, xKumu - 163 points (86 eliminations)
  • 3rd - BL hEN1, GODSENT znappy 〆, NaVi Putrick - 159 points (105 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool, Daily Trios Cup teams scoring system

As per the competition rules, 14 points will be awarded to a player for each win. The points will be distributed to the top 25 teams in every match. According to Fortnite Tracker's official website, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team ranking second will win $900, while the team coming third will win $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions. 

Open League

  • Division I (0 - 249 Hype points)
  • Division II (250 - 499 Hype points)
  • Division III (500 - 999 Hype points)
  • Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype points)

Contender League

  • Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype points)
  • Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype points)
  • Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype points)

Champion League

  • Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype points)
  • Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype points)
  • Division III (16,000+ Hype points)

