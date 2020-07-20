Players from all regions will participate for the Daily Trios Cup, which began on July 14. The competition will be held till August 21, where prizes will be awarded each day. While all previous editions were duos, teams of three will participate this time for a three-hour event, with matches capped at 10. Players who are at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can participate in the Daily Trios Cup. The tournament will be played across regions, both on PC and console.

Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard: Daily Trios Cup results July 19

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard – North America West server

RANK TEAMS WINS ELIMINATIONS TOTAL POINTS 1. 100T Arkhram., rehx, NRG EpikWhale 3 120 180 2. CLG symetricaL, Frapai, tоff 5 87 168 3. CoolPenguin48, Ghost Sean, Dоmо. 2 88 154 4. 50cal bacca, dаddy slays, rift 2 106 151 5. Hypeг., xtra middi, Dabzi. 1 88 149 6. daddy dfavs, temple b, 4DRStorm. 2 89 148 7. daddy optimаl, xVerty, Liquid Benter 3 80 147 8. Thiccboy Grim, d3vι1z, Paul.Wrld 3 80 139 9. NoahWPlays, KUHVN, Frystsama 3 80 139 10. defiableYT, Penguin Ѱ, Brycee. 2 71 138 11. Slaya ゆ, Scrub ζ, saritman0001 2 60 137 12. skіpperXX, mаken, TD Dog 暁 1 77 132 13. willcry., boxed like fishe, Rays Λ 0 77 131 14. Dxrant, TrapKilled., Pliir 1 84 129 15. Stоrmic, 5G cyrzr, dylannxbones69 ζ 0 85 129 16. Biqsy On Youtube, CarriedByFormer, βlakeb 2 84 127 17. DiversitySZN, Glizzy McReed, PH Foolinnn 2 68 125 18. Father Lime, RoastedChipmunk, youtube grimfn 2 64 124 19. qteae, mаji, jasperfn on yt 2 68 123 20. CEOSEPH ゆ, VBL Tech ゆ, UXSIF ゆ 2 69 123

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard - Daily Trios Cup results for other regions

Daily Trios Cup results: NA - East

1st -XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz - 167 points (86 eliminations)

2nd - NRG Zayt, Safarооnie, Liquid STRΕTCΗ - 159 points (91 eliminations)

3rd - Yuldy FC, Melоdy, FaZe Sway - 159 points (97 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil

1st - LOUD lelеo, kurтz, SNG KING - 180 points (112 eliminations)

2nd - SИowspampiumpium, Diaмondd., Its Filipе- 174 points (90 eliminations)

3rd - 9z rustyk.exe, Frosтy.exe, kıng.exe- 159 points (109 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup Results: Europe

1st - TrainH Umpsoe, TrainH Matfy, AstrоSMZ - 172 points (114 eliminations)

2nd - srn marteenie, captainwind, xKumu - 163 points (86 eliminations)

3rd - BL hEN1, GODSENT znappy 〆, NaVi Putrick - 159 points (105 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool, Daily Trios Cup teams scoring system

As per the competition rules, 14 points will be awarded to a player for each win. The points will be distributed to the top 25 teams in every match. According to Fortnite Tracker's official website, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team ranking second will win $900, while the team coming third will win $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions.

Open League

Division I (0 - 249 Hype points)

Division II (250 - 499 Hype points)

Division III (500 - 999 Hype points)

Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype points)

Contender League

Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype points)

Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype points)

Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype points)

Champion League

Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype points)

Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype points)

Division III (16,000+ Hype points)

