Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings And Latest Results

Day 3 of The Daily Trios Cup - Fortnite's latest daily competition is underway. Starting July 14, players from each of the regions will be free to participate in the Daily Cup completion, which will be played until August 21. Unlike previous iterations of the Daily Cup (duos), this time, as the name suggests, it is a three-hour daily event, with matches capped at 10. All players at Contender rank or higher in Arena mode are eligible to participate and possible win some handy cash prize.
|Teams
|Wins
|Eliminations
|Total Points
|1
|
TSM_Comadon, Liquid Benter, NRG Edgey
|4
|97
|122
|2
|
Paul 117, susscr1pt 〆, OA npen
|5
|86
|176
|3
|
BBG Kre, BuckeFPS, glizzy glad khan
|1
|101
|168
|4
|
Liquid Gabe, tаhi, demoN_sprite
|1
|116
|159
|5
|
Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow
|3
|79
|156
|6
|
4PF Cloud, SEN Animal, frat
|3
|84
|151
|7
|
NRG Zayt, Safarооnie, Liquid STRΕTCΗ
|2
|104
|150
|8
|
Aspect SEN, Xoonies, kеll ψ
|2
|116
|146
|9
|
yo jason, yo pietro, yo shlo
|2
|100
|146
|10
|
Nut 坚果, A1 Cid, cN Simple YT
|1
|92
|146
|Teams
|Wins
|Eliminations
|Total Points
|1
|
100T Arkhram., rehx, NRG EpikWhale
|3
|115
|187
|2
|
skіpperXX, TD Dog 暁, EP jacob
|2
|110
|170
|03
|
xtra middi, Dabzi., snoirreH
|4
|84
|160
|4
|
TurtleTavern, Liquid Riversan, Assault Extinct
|3
|95
|159
|5
|
CoolPenguin48, Bumbоy 爱, 100T Falconer
|3
|81
|156
|6
|
TRNL Litzinio, TRNL Vinny, TRNL Reg
|2
|82
|145
|7
|
savyyor, YT 77 Xayrez, fecоy
|2
|89
|142
|8
|
NorCal Notebook, NorCal Nugzz, NorCal Sritzer
|2
|79
|142
|9
|
Divine Δ Jukey, Rzign, Riсhy
|3
|73
|132
|10
|
bааckup, kuhvn, CinxZ
|3
|71
|146
The Daily Trios Cup is ongoing on Oceania and Asia at the time of writing.
The winner of each match will be awarded 14 points. The points are distributed to the top 25 teams in every match. The winner each day will be awarded a cash prize of $1,200. The team coming second will win $900 while the third-placed side will win $600. The Competitive mode is separated into three leagues, which is further divided into divisions as follows:
Division I (0 - 249 Hype points)
Division II (250 - 499 Hype points)
Division III (500 - 999 Hype points)
Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype points)
Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype points)
Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype points)
Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype points)
Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype points)
Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype points)
Division III (16,000+ Hype points)
