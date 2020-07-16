Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings And Latest Results

Day 3 of The Daily Trios Cup - Fortnite's latest daily competition is underway. Starting July 14, players from each of the regions will be free to participate in the Daily Cup completion, which will be played until August 21. Unlike previous iterations of the Daily Cup (duos), this time, as the name suggests, it is a three-hour daily event, with matches capped at 10. All players at Contender rank or higher in Arena mode are eligible to participate and possible win some handy cash prize.

Fortnite tracker: Daily Trios Cup leaderboard (PC) - Top 10

Daily Trios Cup teams: North America - East (July 15)

Teams Wins Eliminations Total Points 1 TSM_Comadon, Liquid Benter, NRG Edgey 4 97 122 2 Paul 117, susscr1pt 〆, OA npen 5 86 176 3 BBG Kre, BuckeFPS, glizzy glad khan 1 101 168 4 Liquid Gabe, tаhi, demoN_sprite 1 116 159 5 Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow 3 79 156 6 4PF Cloud, SEN Animal, frat 3 84 151 7 NRG Zayt, Safarооnie, Liquid STRΕTCΗ 2 104 150 8 Aspect SEN, Xoonies, kеll ψ 2 116 146 9 yo jason, yo pietro, yo shlo 2 100 146 10 Nut 坚果, A1 Cid, cN Simple YT 1 92 146

Daily Trios Cup teams: North America - West (July 16)

Teams Wins Eliminations Total Points 1 100T Arkhram., rehx, NRG EpikWhale 3 115 187 2 skіpperXX, TD Dog 暁, EP jacob 2 110 170 03 xtra middi, Dabzi., snoirreH 4 84 160 4 TurtleTavern, Liquid Riversan, Assault Extinct 3 95 159 5 CoolPenguin48, Bumbоy 爱, 100T Falconer 3 81 156 6 TRNL Litzinio, TRNL Vinny, TRNL Reg 2 82 145 7 savyyor, YT 77 Xayrez, fecоy 2 89 142 8 NorCal Notebook, NorCal Nugzz, NorCal Sritzer 2 79 142 9 Divine Δ Jukey, Rzign, Riсhy 3 73 132 10 bааckup, kuhvn, CinxZ 3 71 146

The Daily Trios Cup is ongoing on Oceania and Asia at the time of writing.

Daily Trios Cup prize pool, format and scoring system

The winner of each match will be awarded 14 points. The points are distributed to the top 25 teams in every match. The winner each day will be awarded a cash prize of $1,200. The team coming second will win $900 while the third-placed side will win $600. The Competitive mode is separated into three leagues, which is further divided into divisions as follows:

Daily Trios Cup results: Open League

Division I (0 - 249 Hype points)

Division II (250 - 499 Hype points)

Division III (500 - 999 Hype points)

Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype points)

Daily Trios Cup results: Contender League

Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype points)

Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype points)

Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype points)

Daily Trios Cup results: Champion League

Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype points)

Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype points)

Division III (16,000+ Hype points)

