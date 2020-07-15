Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings And Latest Results From Chapter 2 Season 3

Chapter 2 Season 3 of The Daily Cup kicked off on Monday, July 14. As the name suggests, The Daily Cup will be held every day, starting on July 14 until August 21. Unlike previous iterations, this one will be a three-hour daily event called The Daily Trios Cup, with matches capped at 10. All players at Contender rank or higher in Arena mode are eligible to participate and possible win some handy cash prize. The tournament will be played in all seven regions with separate tournaments for PC and console players. Here's the latest Daily Trios Cup leaderboard:

North America - West (PC) - Top 20

Players Points Wins Eliminations 1 temple b, Pоwur, sаmster 176 3 101 2 TurtleTavern, Liquid Riversan, Assault Extinct 174 3 106 3 CLG symetricaL, Frapai, tоff 167 5 90 4 100T Arkhram., rehx, NRG EpikWhale 166 3 105 5 skіpperXX, mаken, TD Dog 暁 152 4 90 6 dаddy slays, daddy dfavs, 4DRStorm. 148 1 93 7 baby nuqlo, wGoon, SeahorseTautai16 140 3 67 8 Assault Knives, zeѕty., Outcast Howdy 139 2 78 9 dmile., Jahter., MF yute 137 2 71 10 Xen Alexx ζ, CarriedByLucas ζ, Lucas is bad ζ 137 1 71 11 50cal bacca, rift, 50cal blizy 136 2 86 12 Rіgz., Mateofnbr, angelgothoopz 133 2 78 13 kenshi ψ, O2 Dex, salvо 130 0 80 14 Raпger, auhdi, Lucid 影 128 2 68 15 Merc Kenshi, cоoрer, Rays Λ 128 1 77 16 TRNL LXDESMAN., goldеnn, TRNL DBree 127 3 62 17 xVerty, Nitrixǃ, kara.papo 126 2 106 18 g0dku, Мony, jayrosez 126 2 52 19 ﾒWOLFEﾒ, ﾒShqdowﾒ TTV, YT Kp Twins Pilz 125 2 71 20 pyro loves benji, Cesarک, Cupsey 125 2 67

North America - East (PC) - Top 20

Players Points Wins Eliminations 1 Outcast Bali, story., DuxzLovesYou.IG 205 2 98 2 65 Timothy, AdvancedX_Yt, Thedayleff 193 1 47 3 Qiuaz, Saucyx, qrrows 190 1 61 4 sriavula killedU, Yt Crumbean, mobilePyroarYT 176 1 66 5 zxtic_, GeorgeFloyd60fps, Simp LF 176 1 40 6 Saturn Ж, LLF Looney あ, LLF Asian 176 1 64 7 Ahmils, Comprehencive, EthanByTW 173 2 59 8 Mxtthew ψ, Yadibes, TRN ionized 168 3 53 9 Twitch-Dynxmic1, LMN DingaVoizy, Timbers Yasir. 167 1 67 10 Hοundzy, sh1tonbyipad, iPad Oreo 155 2 30 11 Andrew qt., K1 diego, XL Smoke 155 1 48 12 StepbroMahi, BLDM Space, Big Peter Horse 153 2 32 13 ΕcΙιpse, xPunlimited, vWolfzie88 152 1 41 14 100T Rozs, k.u.h.m, josufishy cc 152 1 71 15 xstlc, MRKN Pece, YT CrispyFN 152 1 72 16 Rz Neken, Start YZY, Jssmanettegro 152 1 54 17 Daryl is sped, Climzyrr, Ethnn1k 151 2 41 18 YT Truly_Cahp, KrazLF, TTVMeds on ig 151 2 38 19 OT Yariel, cehlz, eri ω 150 1 31 20 999 onislay, bbg the river, OniLlama 147 2 57

The Daily Trios Cup in Oceania and Asia were ongoing at the time of writing.

Daily Cup scoring system and prize pool

Placing Points Victory 14 2nd 11 3rd 9 4th 8 5th 7 6th 6 7th-8th 5 9th-10th 4 11th-13th 3 14th-17th 2 18th-25th 1

Each elimination is worth 1 point, capped at 20 elimination points per match.

Prize Pool

The winner each day will be awarded a cash prize of $1,200. The team coming second will win $900 while the third-placed side will win $600.

