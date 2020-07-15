Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings And Latest Results From Chapter 2 Season 3

Quick links:
Chapter 2 Season 3 of The Daily Cup kicked off on Monday, July 14. As the name suggests, The Daily Cup will be held every day, starting on July 14 until August 21. Unlike previous iterations, this one will be a three-hour daily event called The Daily Trios Cup, with matches capped at 10. All players at Contender rank or higher in Arena mode are eligible to participate and possible win some handy cash prize. The tournament will be played in all seven regions with separate tournaments for PC and console players. Here's the latest Daily Trios Cup leaderboard:
|Players
|Points
|Wins
|Eliminations
|1
|temple b, Pоwur, sаmster
|176
|3
|101
|2
|TurtleTavern, Liquid Riversan, Assault Extinct
|174
|3
|106
|3
|CLG symetricaL, Frapai, tоff
|167
|5
|90
|4
|100T Arkhram., rehx, NRG EpikWhale
|166
|3
|105
|5
|skіpperXX, mаken, TD Dog 暁
|152
|4
|90
|6
|dаddy slays, daddy dfavs, 4DRStorm.
|148
|1
|93
|7
|baby nuqlo, wGoon, SeahorseTautai16
|140
|3
|67
|8
|Assault Knives, zeѕty., Outcast Howdy
|139
|2
|78
|9
|dmile., Jahter., MF yute
|137
|2
|71
|10
|Xen Alexx ζ, CarriedByLucas ζ, Lucas is bad ζ
|137
|1
|71
|11
|50cal bacca, rift, 50cal blizy
|136
|2
|86
|12
|Rіgz., Mateofnbr, angelgothoopz
|133
|2
|78
|13
|kenshi ψ, O2 Dex, salvо
|130
|0
|80
|14
|Raпger, auhdi, Lucid 影
|128
|2
|68
|15
|Merc Kenshi, cоoрer, Rays Λ
|128
|1
|77
|16
|TRNL LXDESMAN., goldеnn, TRNL DBree
|127
|3
|62
|17
|xVerty, Nitrixǃ, kara.papo
|126
|2
|106
|18
|g0dku, Мony, jayrosez
|126
|2
|52
|19
|ﾒWOLFEﾒ, ﾒShqdowﾒ TTV, YT Kp Twins Pilz
|125
|2
|71
|20
|pyro loves benji, Cesarک, Cupsey
|125
|2
|67
|1
|Outcast Bali, story., DuxzLovesYou.IG
|205
|2
|98
|2
|65 Timothy, AdvancedX_Yt, Thedayleff
|193
|1
|47
|3
|Qiuaz, Saucyx, qrrows
|190
|1
|61
|4
|sriavula killedU, Yt Crumbean, mobilePyroarYT
|176
|1
|66
|5
|zxtic_, GeorgeFloyd60fps, Simp LF
|176
|1
|40
|6
|Saturn Ж, LLF Looney あ, LLF Asian
|176
|1
|64
|7
|Ahmils, Comprehencive, EthanByTW
|173
|2
|59
|8
|Mxtthew ψ, Yadibes, TRN ionized
|168
|3
|53
|9
|Twitch-Dynxmic1, LMN DingaVoizy, Timbers Yasir.
|167
|1
|67
|10
|Hοundzy, sh1tonbyipad, iPad Oreo
|155
|2
|30
|11
|Andrew qt., K1 diego, XL Smoke
|155
|1
|48
|12
|StepbroMahi, BLDM Space, Big Peter Horse
|153
|2
|32
|13
|ΕcΙιpse, xPunlimited, vWolfzie88
|152
|1
|41
|14
|100T Rozs, k.u.h.m, josufishy cc
|152
|1
|71
|15
|xstlc, MRKN Pece, YT CrispyFN
|152
|1
|72
|16
|Rz Neken, Start YZY, Jssmanettegro
|152
|1
|54
|17
|Daryl is sped, Climzyrr, Ethnn1k
|151
|2
|41
|18
|YT Truly_Cahp, KrazLF, TTVMeds on ig
|151
|2
|38
|19
|OT Yariel, cehlz, eri ω
|150
|1
|31
|20
|999 onislay, bbg the river, OniLlama
|147
|2
|57
The Daily Trios Cup in Oceania and Asia were ongoing at the time of writing.
|Placing
|Points
|Victory
|14
|2nd
|11
|3rd
|9
|4th
|8
|5th
|7
|6th
|6
|7th-8th
|5
|9th-10th
|4
|11th-13th
|3
|14th-17th
|2
|18th-25th
|1
Each elimination is worth 1 point, capped at 20 elimination points per match.
The winner each day will be awarded a cash prize of $1,200. The team coming second will win $900 while the third-placed side will win $600.
