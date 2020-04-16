What Is The All In Challenge Started By 76ers Owner Michael Rubin?

The All In Challenge has been trending across the US this week. The coronavirus pandemic has hit America on a huge scale, especially the city of New York. A huge number of people have been left without jobs, homes and financial security due to the current global crisis that has gripped the world in the last couple of months. Philadelphia 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin has started the All In Challenge to help people who are suffering from the crisis deal with the situation more resolutely. So, what is the All In Challenge?

Also Read | Kanye West claims Kobe Bryant was the 'basketball version' of himself

All In Challenge fanatics

What is the All In Challenge? How to participate in the All In Challenge?

As per the All In Challenge's website, “Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing. Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food." The site further adds that 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. By donating the minimum sum of $10, a person is automatically eligible to win one of several preferred 'enter to win' prizes.

Also Read | Anthony Davis will be back with Lakers next season, not Chicago Bulls: Report

What is the All in Challenge? What's All in Challenge fanatics?

What is the All in Challenge? How to participate in the All in challenge?

Michael Rubin, co-owner of the 76ers and founder of Fanatics, has created the “All In Challenge” which is a digital fundraising effort. The All In Challenge set up by Fanatics attracts donations by offering "once-in-a-lifetime experiences" from sports, music and entertainment personalities as potential prizes. Michael Rubin has roped in a number of NBA professionals to help out the poor and needy across the United States. Those who wish to donate without entering the All In Challenge can make a direct payment on their official website.

Also Read | What is the all in challenge? Tom Brady enters All In Challenge by pledging first Bucs game jersey

All in Challenge fanatics

Tom Brady, The Undertaker, Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson and others join in on the All in challenge fanatics

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video below & go to https://t.co/Hb5QluiIna to join in on the auction for an incredible experience. Let’s come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. pic.twitter.com/CS6vkg8gQI — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2020

Also Read | NBA all in challenge: Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson, Mark Cuban headline NBA entrants in 'All In Challenge'

WWE legend THE @undertaker has accepted the #AllinChallenge and wants to fly you + a friend out for a private dinner. You won't go home empty-handed either! He wants to gift you one of his custom-made ring jackets worn during his epic career. Details here: https://t.co/K2xQ1FR5Yr pic.twitter.com/EdT6qjcsTA — allinchallenge (@allinchallenge) April 15, 2020

Also Read | NBA All in challenge: Ben Simmons nominates LeBron James, Kevin Love to join unique 'All in Challenge'