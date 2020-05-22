Dak Prescott Rejects Cowboys’ Mammoth Contract Offer, NFL Team Deny Deal: Reports

The ongoing 'contract negotiations' saga between Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott will be subject to numerous rumours until the Cowboys or the quarterback's agent confirm a deal. Recently, it was reported the Cowboys had offered Dak Prescott a 5-year worth $175 million deal. The report also stated that Prescott's representatives were negotiating a payday as high as $45 million for the fifth year of his new contract.

Dak Prescott contract: Cowboys offer rejected?

Subsequently, multiple reports suggested Dak Prescott has, in fact, turned out the Cowboys' contract offer as his representatives could not agree on to the salary for the final year. With Prescott reportedly seeking north of $45 million for his final year and Cowboys refusing to comply with the demands, the negotiations appeared to be in a deadlock.

Dak Prescott turned down a 5-year, $175 million contract offer from the #Cowboys according to @CSimmsQB



It would've made him the highest paid QB in history.



Prescott instead is seeking “north of $45M” in the final season of his new deal, reportedly. pic.twitter.com/IBYCVaxVk7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 21, 2020

However, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys, as well as Dak Prescott's agent, have gone on to deny those conflicting reports. According to NFL Network, Dallas Cowboys are yet to discuss concrete terms with Prescott. The 26-year-old reportedly only wants to sign a shorter deal with the franchise while the Cowboys want to tie down the quarterback in a long term contract.

According to the team side and Dak Prescott’s agent, the report (👇🏽) from @CSimmsQB is definitely not true. The two sides have never discussed such scenarios or anything like it. Dak wants a shorter deal, the #Cowboys want a longer one. July 15 is the deadline. https://t.co/yUgxcz5qcq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2020

Dak Prescott contract with Cowboys

Last season, Dak Prescott played out the final year of his rookie deal, he signed in 2016 with the Cowboys. Despite the conflicting reports of a mega Cowboys offer to the quarterback, Prescott is a Cowboys player for the 2020 NFL season after they placed an exclusive franchise tag on the 26-year-old. Prescott's current $31.4 million franchise tag makes him the seventh highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

While both parties are far from agreeing to a contract extension, negotiations are ongoing and it appears highly likely that they would agree to terms before the off-season deadline of July 15. Drafted 135th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Prescott has been one of the most influential members of the Cowboys roster for the past four years. He has played all of 64 regular-season games in his four seasons and led his franchise to the playoffs twice.

However, Prescott is yet to leave a mark in the post-season. Prescott has a 1-2 (win-loss) record in the playoffs. Last season, the quarterback threw for 4,902 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The quarterback is also a two-time Pro Bowler and won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year,

