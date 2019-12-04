Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says Jason Garrett Will Coach In The NFL Next Year

The pressure keeps mounting on Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. The Cowboys are atop the National Football Conference (NFC) East with six wins from a possible 12. While the Cowboys might make it to the playoffs, just getting there won’t help Jason Garrett or his side. Jerry Jones, the owner of Dallas Cowboys, has defended Jason Garret and said that he’s one of the most qualified men around to coach a team in the National Football League (NFL).

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praises Jason Garrett's work ethic and knowledge

Speaking to the 105.3 FM The Fan, Jerry Jones talked about coaching and said why he does not want to make a coaching change for the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of the NFL season. He also praised Jason Garrett’s work ethic and knowledge of his team. Jones also voiced his opinion on how selecting a Super Bowl-winning coach is an inexact science.

What Does Jerry Jones Need To See In December?



Jerry Jones: Jason Garrett one of the most qualified around

According to The Athletic, Jerry Jones said that nobody has the skills to get the job done and get a team collectively to the Super Bowl. He said that there are qualified people who can get the job done, and current coach Jason Garrett is one of the few. He also said that Jason Garrett will be coaching an NFL team next year.

End of the road for Jason Garrett at Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones failed to or instead admittedly did not specify the last sentence. While Jones said that Garrett is the man for the job, it is hard to forget the Dallas Cowboys performances this season, especially when Jones had earlier said that the team needs to get their act together. Jones also said that he is worried for the fan base and said that he wants the team to win games for the fans, which is something Jason Garrett is finding quite challenging to do at the moment.

