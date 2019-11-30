Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Loss; Speaks About Coach Garrett's Future With Team

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still believes that his team stands a chance to get into the National Football League (NFL) playoffs or maybe go till the Super Bowl. Cowboys lead the NFC East after a 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. They are having a 6-6 recording the season with Jason Garrett as their coach.

Also Read: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Kevin Hart Voice Opinion On Colin Kaepernick's NFL Situation

NFL: Jerry Jones’ reaction to Cowboys loss

While speaking to reporters, Jerry Jones said he is looking ahead to another ball game. He is looking ahead to winning four or five straight games. If they win five straight games, they can write a story that people will talk about. It can show people how it looks when you were down and out, and got it done. He said that every decision that he makes over the next month will be to get the team in the Super Bowl now.

Also Read: Lamar Jackson Smashes NFL Records, Rushes For 95 Yards In Ravens' 45-6 Win Over Rams

NFL: Jerry Jones had tears in his eyes

Jerry Jones shares his thoughts following #BUFvsDAL ⬇️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2019

Jones, who had tears in his eyes after the loss, said that there won’t be any coaching change. He said that the team would have ‘zero chance’ to win a Super Bowl this season without Garrett. Dallas play Chicago next Thursday night. They have games left against Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia and Washington. The Cowboys haven’t beaten a team that has a winning record. They are 3-6 since opening the season with three consecutive wins (all over teams that currently have two wins each) in what is the final year of Garrett’s contract.

Also Read: Tom Brady Net Worth, NFL Salary, And What Next For Patriots' Quarterback

Also Read: Why Did Andrew Luck Retire? The Real Reason Behind The Quarterback's NFL Exit Revealed

NFL: Jason Witten for Jason Garrett

According to rumours in various US media publications, the Cowboys coaxed Jason Witten to come out of retirement and play tight end for the 2019 campaign. They are now backing him to potentially become the head coach next season. The 37-year-old could become the successor to Garrett, who’s likely to depart next offseason.