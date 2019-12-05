NFL Playoffs: Patriots Stumbling, Seahawks Soaring High, Saints Through. Who Will Make It?

New Orleans Saints are the only team that has officially claimed an NFL Playoffs berth so far after they clinched the NFC South title with a 26-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving. With 11 spots still up for grabs, we could very well see six of the NFL Playoffs spots closed off as we head into Week 14. Here's a look at which teams could make it through to the NFL Playoffs this season.

New Orleans Saints

The 49ers' loss against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 has propelled the New Orleans Saints as the undisputed favourites to get to the Super Bowl out of the NFC. While they have already clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs, a win against the 49ers over the weekend will mean that New Orleans Saints will exert a tight grip on the No 1 seed in the NFC.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots headed into the game against the Houston Texans high on confidence. The Texans, however, had the last laugh as they registered just their second win over the New England Patriots since 2010. New England Patriots could have become the first team to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs. The loss to the Houston Texans, however, will mean that the Patriots will need some help from the Bills, Jets, Browns or Steelers - the Baltimore Ravens’ final four opponents.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are arguably the biggest winners of Week 13. A win over the Vikings and the 49ers' loss against the Ravens means that the Seahawks are well-positioned to make it through to the NFL Playoffs as NFC West Champions. The Seahawks are tied with the 49ers atop the NFC West. However, the Seahawks do own the tiebreaker owing to the fact that they beat the 49ers during Week 10. With games against the Rams, Panthers, Cardinals and 49ers left to play, the Seattle Seahawks have a more than decent chance of winning the division.

Dallas Cowboys

Plainly put, the Cowboys are in turmoil. The Cowboys have lost two in a row and the future of their coach Jason Garrett appears hazy. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was earlier quoted as saying that Jason Garrett will coach in the NFL next year. However, Jones failed to specify which team Garrett will be coaching next season. The fact that the Cowboys play in the NFC East means that they will, in all probability, make it to the NFL Playoffs. Whether they can successfully mount a challenge for the Super Bowl remains to be seen.

The Ravens, Chiefs, Texans, Bills and Steelers are well-primed to secure a spot in the NFL Playoffs this season in the AFC. In the NFC, the Packers, 49ers and Vikings are the rest of the teams that look most likely to secure an NFL Playoffs spot.

