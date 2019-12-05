Dallas Cowboys Vs Chicago Bears Live Streaming Details, Schedule, Team News, Preview

Dallas Cowboys will face-off against Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Thursday night, December 5. NFL fans can expect a fast-paced contest in Chicago as they get ready to host the Cowboys in an exciting match-up this week. In the previous match against Detroit Lions, Chicago managed a 24-20 win over Detroit. Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky grabbed the limelight passed for 338 yards and three TDs on 38 attempts. Bears' victory lifted them to a 6-6 record while Dallas Cowboys succumbed to a 26-15 loss which meant they are on a 6-6 record too. TE Jason Witten and WR Ventell Bryant will be crucial to Dallas’ chances against Chicago Bears on Thursday. Here is our take on both teams along with the live streaming details for the Cowboys vs Bears match at Soldier Field on Thursday night.

Chicago Bears offer injury update ahead of Dallas Cowboys encounter

#Bears Wednesday injury report:

Note: The Bears held a walk-through Wednesday. Participation reports are estimates. pic.twitter.com/bLeVe5gQPX — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 4, 2019

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears live streaming details

The Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears game will be played on December 5, 2019, at the Soldier Field Arena in Chicago. NFL fans can catch the game at 8:20 PM ET. The Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears NFL clash will be broadcast live on FOX TV network all across the United States of America. In addition to that, the Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears game will be streamed online on fuboTV (Try for free). The Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears NFL encounter will also be streamed on the CBS Sports App.

Dallas Cowboys squad take-off for the Chicago Bears encounter

