Ron Rivera Net Worth, Salary And The Reason Why He Was Fired By Carolina Panthers

Ron Rivera is an American professional football coach and a former professional football player. He is the former head coach of the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League. He has always been known around the NFL for his innate ability to build his team around the strengths of his players. Ron Rivera is also a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, and had joined the team as a rookie head coach eight years ago in 2011. He guided the Carolina Panthers back to relevance with four playoffs appearances since 2013.

Ron Rivera net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ron Rivera currently has a net worth that stands at an estimated $5 million. However, some sources claim the figure to be around $7 million. This comes from his career as a professional footballer and his time as a head coach with the Carolina Panthers. Ron Rivera has also been a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers.

Ron Rivera salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ron Rivera's last drawn salary was $3 million.

The Carolina Panthers fires coach Ron Rivera after falling out of playoff contention

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper recently head fired coach Ron Rivera after the team lost to Washington Redskins on Sunday. He had earlier stated that he would wait until after the season to make a coaching change. However, he fired Ron Rivera last Tuesday with the Panthers (5-7) all but out of playoff contention following a four-game play.

Speaking of the firing, David Tepper stated that it was the best decision for the long-term success of the Carolina Panthers. He also said that he has a great deal of respect for Ron Rivera and the contributions that he has made to the franchise and the community. He also wished him all the best for his future and suggested that he will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

