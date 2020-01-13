Khabib Nurmagomedov Has A Priceless Reaction To Conor McGregor’s Brutal KO Of Jose Aldo

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is regarded as one of the best rivalries in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). However, things were different in 2015 when Conor McGregor was ruling the featherweight division (145 lbs) and Khabib was cementing his feet in the lightweight unit (155 lbs). No one ever thought that Khabib and McGregor would cross their paths in future. That did not stop them from complimenting each other back then. UFC on BT Sport recently revealed a video in which Khabib is caught delivering his priceless reaction to Conor McGregor’s thirteen second knockout against Jose Aldo.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Conor McGregor’s 13 seconds KO

The current lightweight champion of UFC got stunned, just like every other person on the planet when Conor McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo within thirteen seconds of their fight at UFC 194. Khabib Nurmagomedov was present in the arena along with his manager Ali Abdelaziz and featherweight veteran Frankie Edgar. The undefeated Dagestani could not believe his own eyes when Conor landed that mighty left-hand over Jose Aldo’s face. Khabib Nurmagomedov was spotted scratching his head in disbelief and his reaction was absolutely priceless. Take a look at the moment.

We did some digging through the archives ahead of #UFC246...



Spotted Khabib's reaction after Conor McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo at UFC 194 👀#UFC246 | Jan 18 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/9KmaLFjNdd — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 11, 2020

The thirteen second KO victory over Jose Aldo brought extreme stardom along with a shining featherweight title for Conor McGregor. Later, Conor McGregor jumped up to the lightweight division. He successfully became a two-division world champion by dethroning Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight strap at UFC 205. However, his recent run has not been quite impressive as he lost two back-to-back major fights against Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former double champ will return inside the octagon on January 18, 2020 in a highly anticipated welterweight clash against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

