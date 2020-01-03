Dan Snyder's 'Happy Thanksgiving' Wish During Ron Rivera's Presser Breaks The Internet

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder seems to be in a holiday mood even as rest of the world are back on the work front. The press was left baffled on Thursday when Snyder decided to wish everyone with an early holiday greeting virtually as he began the press conference. The press conference surrounding Ron Rivera's hiring was supposed to bring confidence in Washington Redskins fans and also show that the franchise was heading into the right direction by bringing in an experienced coach.

Dan Snyder and his history

Dan Snyder bought the prestigious NFL franchise in 1999 amidst much fanfare and expectations. However, he has made a mockery of the team ever since. Snyder is widely regarded as one of the worst owners in American sports and is known for his horrible judgement in terms of hiring and firing coaches as well as signing players for the team.

Dan Snyder wishes 'Happy Thanksgiving'

There was a strong buzz among journalists who had gathered at the press conference where Washington Redskins were about to unveil Ron Rivera as head coach. But even before making the formal introduction, Redskins owner Dan Snyder surprised everyone in the conference room when he stepped to the mic to begin the press conference and said, “First off, happy Thanksgiving, everybody.” His "Happy Thanksgiving" became a Twitter trend and completely overshadowed the actual purpose of the press conference. Dan Snyder talked about Ron Rivera bringing a culture change.

Ron Rivera press conference

Ron Rivera was fired last month after 8½ years as Carolina Panthers' head coach. The decision was a result of an underperforming Panthers team that were without the services of Cam Newton, who was sidelined for the season due to injury. Under Ron Rivera, Panthers reached the playoffs four times and made it to the Super Bowl after the 2015 season. Following the appointment, Ron Rivera said he was excited to coach a talented young team. He said that after meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear that both are aligned with their passion for the game and Snyder supports his vision to turn the team around. He also added that he is looking forward to surrounding himself with great people and getting to work.

