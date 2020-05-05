Boxing Promoter Bob Arum Says He Has Very Little Respect For UFC President Dana White

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum has lashed out at UFC President Dana for hosting events amid the global pandemic outbreak. Bob Arum claimed that he has very little respect for Dana White and whatever he is doing. While almost every sports league has brought their events to a halt, Dana White said he was adamant on hosting UFC 249 “under any circumstances”.

Initially slated for April 18, UFC 249 had to be called off after ESPN and Disney advised Dana White not to proceed with the idea amid the impact of the pandemic. However, Dana White rescheduled the PPV for May 9 and has also announced two more events for the same week (May 13, May 16). While UFC fans have been applauding Dana White for his determination, Bob Arum took a dig at the UFC President this week.

UFC: Bob Arum says he has very little respect for Dana White

MMA Junkie reported the news and stated that Bob Arum questioned Dana White’s adamancy in hosting UFC events amid the global pandemic. According to Bob Arum, this kind of “cowboy behaviour” has never been beneficial to anyone. The legendary 88-year old promoter further said that he would never do something like Dana White.

“I don’t wanna get politics involved, but I really have very little respect for Dana and what he is doing,” said Bob Arum.

Bob Arum Dana White feud

According to reports, Bob Arum and Dana White have never been close friends. In the past, Dana White has often exchanged words with boxing promoters for failing to host “interesting fights". Dana White also claimed that he can organise better fights if he gets to take over the boxing world and the UFC president has also planned to launch ‘Zuffa Boxing’ in association with UFC by next year. However, with the recent turn of events, it appears Bob Arum has once again ignited an MMA-Boxing war in the combat sports community by slamming Dana White with his latest remark.

Image courtesy: Twitter