Conor McGregor Admits Making Lot Of 'embarrassing' Mistakes In 2017 Floyd Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor got stopped by undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather in the 10th round of their electrifying contest back in 2017 in an epic cross-promotion boxing match. Though Conor McGregor commanded the fight for a commendable period of time, he could not survive inside the ring till the end against Floyd Mayweather. While the UFC superstar was intensely criticised after his loss against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor has once again looked back at his defeat after three years and admitted that he made a lot of mistakes in the fight. Here is what Conor McGregor said about his technical mistakes against Floyd Mayweather.

Conor McGregor reflects on his “embarrassing” loss against Floyd Mayweather

Before facing Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, the Irish superstar was asked to reflect on his loss opposite Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor claimed that he shivers with embarrassment whenever he looks back at the fight since he showcased a lot of technical flaws in the fight and training sessions."I actually look at the Mayweather [fight], the shots on the bag and the way I was punching and I actually can’t even watch that. I shiver when I see the way I was throwing my punches back then. I just wasn’t sitting right on them, just floating through the air. Now I’m getting into positions and sitting in. Got to go through everything to learn, to truly learn. Experience is the best teacher of all." said Conor McGregor.

However, Conor McGregor has further claimed that he can defeat Floyd Mayweather if they have a re-match in the near future. Conor has also been vocal about wanting to fight for a boxing world title and he is seemingly confident about doing it in the near future. Since the news broke out, the UFC giant has been rumoured to go against numerous boxing celebrities including the likes of Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez other than Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather vs McGregor 2? Update

At the beginning of 2020, Floyd Mayweather claimed that he is coming out of retirement and would love to take two more fights inside the UFC octagon. He also teased the fans with a poster of Mayweather vs McGregor 2, minutes after Conor McGregor vanquished Donald Cerrone at the UFC 246. However, Mayweather vs McGregor looks in jeopardy after two back-to-back deaths in Mayweather’s family.

Image courtesy: Mayweather promotions