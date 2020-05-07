Dana White States Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Rich Enough To Decline Rematch With McGregor

The rematch between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor has been on the cards since the original contest took place at UFC 229 in 2018. The after-brawl of the main event sustained the rivalry even after Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor in the octagon. However, ‘The Eagle’ has seemingly lost interest in the feud as he reportedly has little interest in running it back with the Irish superstar.

Khabib Nurmagomedov bagged a massive payday by fighting Conor McGregor and the lightweight champion will likely amass even more from the much-anticipated rematch, but the Dagestani fighter wants Conor McGregor to earn his title shot by winning ten fights on a row in the 155 lbs division. Amid the rigmarole of the rematch, UFC president Dana White stated that Khabib Nurmagomedov is already rich enough to decline a rematch against Conor McGregor, leaving UFC fans confused about the contest.

Also Read | UFC President Dana White Surprises Fans With Choice Of His Favourite Knockout; Watch Video

UFC news: Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov is rich enough to decline Conor McGregor rematch

A few days ago in an interview with ESPN, Dana White was asked to explain his thoughts over a potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Khaib Nurmagomedov. Dana White expressed his interest in lining up the fight but claimed that Khabib does not need to fight Conor for money. “Yeah, well. A lot of guys say things. The difference with Khabib, people don’t realize, fu****g Khabib is rich as f**k. Khabib is rich, very very crazy fu***ng rich. He does not need money,” said UFC president Dana White.

Also Read | UFC President Dana White Reveals Details Of What His Fight Island Will Look Like

However, Dana White is reportedly looking to fix the fight in the near future. The original contest at UFC 229 saw record-breaking PPV sales and the rematch is expected to be even bigger. Conor McGregor has often claimed that he is going to avenge his loss and vanquish Khabib Nurmagomedov if they lock horns inside the octagon again. Here’s a glimpse of their original contest at the main event of UFC 229 ‘Khabib vs McGregor’.

Also Read | Boxing Promoter Bob Arum Says He Has Very Little Respect For UFC President Dana White

Also Read | UFC news: Dana White Reveals He Is Going To Host UFC's First Fight Island Event In June

Image courtesy: Twitter of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor