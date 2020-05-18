Evander Holyfield Reveals Trilogy Bout With Mike Tyson Is On The Verge Of Being Finalised

The return of Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield inside the boxing ring has thrilled the combat sports community for the past few weeks, and the duo could end up facing each other for the third time in their career in the near future. Though Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are yet to confirm their upcoming opponents, there is speculation that the former heavyweight world champions are planning to lock horns in a friendly contest. Mike Tyson has already vowed that he is making a comeback to the ring to raise money for charity and a blockbuster fight against Evander Holyfield is expected to be massive for boxing promoters.

Also Read | Holyfield vs Tyson: Why Did Mike Tyson Bite Evander Holyfield? Tyson Speaks On 'bite Heard Around The World'

Evander Holyfield says he willing to fight Mike Tyson for the third time

While interacting on ‘The 3-point Conversion’, Evander Holyfield revealed that he has no problem if the trilogy bout comes to fruition in the near future. "Well, the thing is, he was doing something and I was doing something. When I told people about it, they saw me working out and they kind of put two and two together. They must be coming together to do this like this. Well the point of the comeback - somebody just made up the names themselves - I'd been telling people that I wanted to start doing exhibitions.” said Evander Holyfield.

‘The Real Deal’ further claimed that he wants to return in order to make the younger generation aware that they need to take care of their physical well-being. According to Evander Holyfield, if one avoids bad habits and learns how to take care of their body at a young age, they will never have to suffer. Evander Holyfield is 57 years old now and has already started to train for his in-ring comeback.

Also Read | Holyfield vs Tyson: Mike Tyson Planning To Return To Boxing At The Age Of 53 In A Four-round Exhibition Fight

Mike Tyson, on the other hand, has already received lucrative deals including one worth a reported $12 million to face ex-rugby player Sonny Bill Williams and a $20 million offer to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. However, the details of the Mike Tyson boxing return are yet to be finalised. Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield 3 could, quite possibly, be on the cards as the two have expressed their interest in running it back one last time in the ring.

Also Read | Evander Holyfield boxing return Who Will Mike Tyson Fight Next? Iron Mike To Reignite Rivalry With Evander Holyfield?:

Also Read | Evander Holyfield boxing return: After Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Confirms He Is Coming Out Of Retirement

Image courtesy: Mike Tyson Instagram