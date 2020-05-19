Mike Tyson Set To Fight Shannon Briggs On Much-anticipated Boxing Comeback

Mike Tyson has made many think about his boxing return for weeks now as the 53-year-old has been frequent in posting clips of his intense training session with MMA mastermind Rafael Cordeiro from official social media handles. Though the ‘Baddest Man of the Planet’ is yet to declare his upcoming opponent, former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs has claimed that he is officially going to welcome Mike Tyson inside the boxing ring. And the news has already thrilled the combat sports community.

Shannon Briggs is currently aged 48 and has been inactive in the sport of boxing for almost four years. On the other hand, Mike Tyson is aged 53 and had competed last inside the boxing ring almost 15 years ago. The duo is expected to lock horns, as Briggs has officially declared the bout via Instagram.

Shannon Briggs claims he is officially going to fight Mike Tyson next

Former world heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs came live on Instagram and broke the news about facing Mike Tyson next, which has seemingly left a lot of fans confused. Mike Tyson was speculated to go up against Evander Holyfield, who is also coming out of retirement soon and the duo was expected to put on a trilogy fight. However, after Briggs’s recent claims, it seems that Mike Tyson vs Shannon Biggs is going to happen in the near future.

“I just talked to Mike Tyson, it’s going down, me and Mike, we’re going to make it happen, it’s official, you’re going to see it happen, Brownsville versus Brownsville. Me and Tyson are going to lace up the gloves, we’re going to rumble, rumble in the jungle. We’re going to let our fist do the talking.” said Shannon Briggs on Instagram live.

Mike Tyson vs Shannon Briggs is official

Shannon Briggs also posted a couple of pictures from his official Instagram handle that clearly hints at his upcoming fight against Mike Tyson. Although the ‘Mike Tyson vs Shannon Briggs date’ has not been finalised yet, the Mike Tyson return news has already given birth to a lot of lucrative deals of worth $1 million to $20 million, but it seems that the 53-year-old is ready to get inside the boxing ring opposite Shannon Briggs.

Mike Tyson vs Shannon Briggs: A look at Mike Tyson’s training sessions

Image courtesy: Shannon Briggs Instagram