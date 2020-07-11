Dana White Hints At Conor McGregor's Potential UFC Return In 2021

Despite countering umpteen obstacles on its way, Dana White’s ambitious UFC Fight Island is going witness its maiden event- UFC 251 ‘Usman vs Masvidal’ on this weekend at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, every respective contender from the main card has touched their scheduled weights and UFC fans are potentially in for a show on July 12, Sunday (IST). Dana White has also hinted at the fact that UFC Fight Island is touching new records and is only comparable to the “McGregor vs Khabib” fight in the recent memory.

That said, Dana White has also revealed that UFC celebrity Conor McGregor might come out of retirement by next year. However, ‘The Notorious’ is yet to validate the claim from his side. The UFC chief also stated that he has his mind solely over the UFC Fight Island event for the timing and would chalk up future plans only after the success of Fight Island.

UFC Fight Island: Dana White hints at Conor McGregor retirement

During the recent official press meet of UFC 251, Dana White answered numerous questions for the fans and substantially thrilled them by teasing Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC. According to White, he would not be surprised if the Irish celebrity decided to be back by 2021, following the events that are taking place in the UFC right now. However, Dana White did not impose those statements officially.

“I would not be surprised if he (Conor McGregor) came out and wanted to fight somebody next year after all these different things play out,” said UFC President Dana White.

Conor McGregor UFC hiatus

Conor McGregor broke his UFC exile of more than a year by knocking out Donald Cerrone on his return to the sport at UFC 246. After the fight, Conor stated that he would take two more fights this year and teased a potential matchup opposite Jorge Masvidal. However, post-succession of UFC 250, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and surprised a number of people by announcing his retirement from UFC. Later, during an interaction with ESPN, Conor McGregor claimed that he is no longer excited about the sport.

Image courtesy: UFC