Conor McGregor Risks Legal Trouble After Irresponsibly Filming Himself While Driving

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is familiar to his fans for pulling off unexpected stunts and flaunting his flamboyant lifestyle, which includes luxury cars and several other riches. The Irish superstar has always managed to grab the limelight, irrespective of whether he is inside the UFC cage or not. Apart from being considered as an MMA veteran, Conor McGregor has often garnered attention for some wrong reasons too.

'McGregor legal trouble' stories have made headlines several times in the past. His recent Instagram stories make his fans worry that another McGregor legal trouble news might be heard of again. Conor McGregor was recently spotted driving a car in Ireland and although it is illegal to use a cellphone while driving, the UFC veteran did it prominently and has caught everyone’s attention once again.

McGregor legal trouble chances increase after filming himself while driving

Conor McGregor posted a couple of stories on his Instagram feed a couple of hours back. The 31-year-old was driving a Bentley and he filmed himself via cell phone while doing so. Although it is illegal in Ireland to use a cell phone while driving, Conor McGregor apparently did it and did not hesitate to post those videos on his official social media handle.

In the videos, Conor McGregor can be spotted smiling and flaunting 'the' McGregor watch. 'The Notorious' was also donning a black hoodie and a cap. In the whole process, Conor McGregor pans his camera to flaunt the McGregor watch, which is a gold Patek Philippe Nautilus 5980 1AR 001 watch, which is estimated to be of worth £75,000. The UFC star was also seen lifting up his phone to show the traffic and busy roads of Ireland while driving, which many believe is legally inappropriate to do in Ireland.

UFC: Conor McGregor retirement

After the succession of UFC 250, Conor McGregor shocked a number of MMA fans by announcing his retirement from UFC via Twitter. Later in an interview with ESPN, Conor McGregor claimed that he is no longer interested in the sport and wants to call it a day. However, numerous fighters have still called out Conor McGregor to come out of retirement and face them. Undefeated boxer and former foe Floyd Mayweather was one of them too, who slammed McGregor for his decision.

