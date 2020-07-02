Conor McGregor Teases Potential WWE Stint; Calls Out Vince McMahon On Instagram

"The Notorious" Conor McGregor may have retired from the octagon, but the Irish MMA star has just hinted at a swift return to the ring - the WWE ring, that is. While fans are not convinced this the last of Conor McGregor in UFC, 'The Notorious' is seemingly looking to embark on a pro wrestling journey with WWE. He recently teased a potential crossover with the wrestling promotion by calling out WWE chairman Vince McMahon on social media.

Conor McGregor WWE stint? The Notorious calls out Vince McMahon on social media

It all began when Conor McGregor's personal media company, The MacLife hinted fans could see McGregor in WWE by sharing an edited photo of The Notorious with the UFC title and the WWE Championship over his shoulders. “All of the belts," they captioned the post. "Do you think we’ll ever see the McGregor billi (billionaire) strut in the WWE?"

The former two-division UFC world champion shared the picture on his Instagram story with the caption: "McGregor vs McMahon CEO Flashmatch". The 32-year-old made sure he got the attention of WWE by tagging Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, in his story.

While this does not mean Conor McGregor is heading to WWE anytime soon, it could imply McGregor is weighing up his options and at 32, he could jump ship to pro wrestling to earn yet another lucrative deal. The post could also mean that The Notorious has had a change of heart regarding the company, especially after he blasted WWE superstars in 2016 and called them "dweebs." The loud-mouthed fighter even took swipes at John Cena calling him 'a big fat, 40-year-old failed Mr Olympia m****rf****r."

Conor McGregor taking jibes at former WWE champion John Cena

Last month, Conor McGregor announced his retirement from UFC after admitting fights amid the coronavirus pandemic do not excite him anymore. The 32-year-old stated he would now look to focus on his business. Recently, his former head coach John Kavanagh suggested the Irishman may not be completely done with UFC. Kavanagh also revealed that McGregor was very close to fighting Justin Gaethje this summer. However, those plans were scrapped due to the pandemic.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

(Image Credits: The MacLife Instagram Handle, WWE Official Website)