Conor McGregor's Coach John Kavanagh Says Irish Superstar's Retirement Is Final

Conor McGregor's retirement came as a massive blow to numerous UFC fans and the promotion, post the success of UFC 250 a few weeks ago. When Amanda Nunes went on to create history by defending her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer, Conor McGregor surprised the MMA universe by announcing his retirement via Twitter. Since then, ‘The Notorious’ has garnered several callouts from numerous fighters but it appears Conor McGregor is uninterested in making a return to UFC.

After announcing his retirement from Twitter, Conor McGregor told ESPN that he is no longer excited about the sport and believes that it was the right time to call it a day. Although a lot of fans believe that Conor McGregor will return to the promotion as he has done in the past, McGregor's coach John Kavanagh buried speculation surrounding a McGregor return in a recent interview.

UFC: John Kavanagh says he cannot bring Conor McGregor back

While interacting with MMA World, John Kavanagh clarified that Connor McGregor has retired from UFC and he does not see him returning anytime soon. “Is Conor retired? Yes, he is as far as I can tell. That’s what he said, isn’t it? I can’t convince Conor to do s**t. Conor will tell Conor what he’s gonna do. And who knows? Who knows what’s gonna happen in the future. But, as for now, he’s retired.” said John Kavanagh.

Conor McGregor made his much-awaited UFC return in January this year against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at the headliner of UFC 246. He went on to write his name back in the win column by knocking out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the fight. In the process, McGregor became the first UFC fighter to register knockout victories across three different weight classes - 145 lbs, 155 lbs, 170 lbs. After the fight, McGregor announced that he would take two more fights this year and thrilled the fans. However, after the pandemic, Conor McGregor had to halt his plans, subsequently announcing his retirement in June.

UFC: Conor McGregor's UFC Career

Conor McGregor emerged as one of the most renowned superstars in the promotion, with McGregor being notoriously vocal about his thoughts throughout his career. Conor McGregor was a two-division UFC champion and was the first person to do so in the promotion. He has fought in three divisions in UFC, notching wins and knockout victories in all of them.

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor Instagram & The Mac Life Official