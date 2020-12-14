Dana White Picks Adesanya Vs Jones As Bout He Wants To See Most, But Fears It Won't Happen

UFC president Dana White recently picked the potential super-fight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya as the bout he wants to see the most next year. The two pound-for-pound juggernauts have been going trading words on social media for months, with fans wanting to see the two settle their differences in the octagon. However, with both the fighters changing their divisions, the highly-anticipated clash is mired in uncertainty.

UFC: Dana White on Adesanya vs Jones

While Dana White claimed that its “impossible for him not to love” the teased match-up, he admitted that he’s unsure whether the bout will ever happen. “I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I know Jon is moving to heavyweight, and Adesanya’s at light heavyweight, so we’ll see what happens,” White told TSN.

Israel Adesanya was earlier scheduled to defend his middleweight title against Robert Whittaker, but the bout was scrapped after The Reaper withdrew from the fight. Now, the Last Stylebender is scheduled to move to the light heavyweight division – which Jones used to rule in the past – to fight current champ Jan Blachowicz. If Adesanya stops Blachowicz, he’ll become a two-division champion, and could go on to defend the 205lb strap against Dominick Reyes, Glover Teixeira and others.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, vacated the light heavyweight title earlier to move to the heavyweight division. While Adesanya has shown interest in fighting Bones, the former light heavyweight king has stated that a fight with Israel Adesanya or Jan Blachowicz “does nothing for my legacy”. Jon Jones claimed that he’s currently eyeing for the heavyweight title, which is currently in hands of champion Stipe Miocic.

“I don’t need a super fight with anyone. Fighting guys like Jan and Izzy does nothing for my legacy, winning the Heavyweight belt is the only thing that can bring me any higher than I already am,” he wrote on Twitter.

Though the pound-for-pound juggernaut joined the heavyweight division in August, he’s yet to make his debut. Earlier, there were rumours that Jones could fight Francis Ngannou in January, but he rumours were squashed after Dana White revealed that the Predator will face Miocic for the title. Now, reports claim that Dana While could make Jones face the winner of Miocic vs Ngannou.

Outside of a gigantic payday, he does nothing for me. Anderson was the man to beat in that weight class, not him. The next biggest legacy move for me is Stipe and I want all the smoke https://t.co/eUW29mveJ5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

