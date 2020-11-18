Jon Jones Claims Fighting Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz "does Nothing For My Legacy"

A matchup between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and current UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya has felt inevitable for more than a year. The two have been trading harsh words on social media, even targeting their rivals’ parents on an occasion or two. Things have turned deeply personal but Adesanya has remained consistent in his stance that the supposed “biggest fight in UFC history” will take place in July 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The bout felt like it was inching closer to reality when Dana White showed interest in booking the fight. “That’s the fight to make, 100%. I think that a fight between those two is massive. It doesn’t depend on what I want. It depends on what they want to do,” The UFC president told UFC Arabia. Later, White announced that Israel Adesanya would move up to the 205lb division to challenge Jan Blachowicz, who won the title Jon Jones had vacated before moving to the heavyweight division.

Jon Jones not interested in fighting Israel Adesanya or Jan Blachowicz

A victory over the current light heavyweight king will put Adesanya right on track for his predicted showdown, but is Bones ready to return to the 205lb division to fight The Last Stylebender? When asked about the same on Twitter, the pound-for-pound juggernaut made it clear that he’s focused on winning the heavyweight belt - currently in the hands of Stipe Miocic. Jones said he has been in a host of super fights and a fight with Israel Adesanya or Jan Blachowicz “does nothing for my legacy”.

“I don’t need a super fight with anyone. Fighting guys like Jan and Izzy does nothing for my legacy, winning the Heavyweight belt is the only thing that can bring me any higher than I already am,” he added.

Jon Jones moved to the 265lb division in August 2020 but is yet to make his UFC heavyweight debut. There were rumours that Bones will face Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in December but Dana White recently made it clear that the heavyweight champion will defend his title against Francis Ngannou next in March 2021. Now, various reports claim that Jon Jones could likely fight the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou.

Outside of a gigantic payday, he does nothing for me. Anderson was the man to beat in that weight class, not him. The next biggest legacy move for me is Stipe and I want all the smoke https://t.co/eUW29mveJ5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

Image Source: Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz Instagram