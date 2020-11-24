Jon Jones Shows Off New 240lbs Physique Amidst Bulking Up For UFC Heavyweight Debut

Jon Jones recently took to Instagram and shared some pictures where he can be seen showing off his new and incredible 240lbs physique ahead of his highly-anticipated UFC heavyweight debut. Jones, who currently looks at his physical peak shared the post with the caption: “240lbs never felt so good, should be ready in the next few months”. He concluded the statement by writing ‘#AndTheNew,’ hinting that he has his eyes set on the prestigious heavyweight belt which is currently in hands of Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones UFC fight: Celebrated fighter shows off new physique

Earlier, Jones was in talks to make his heavyweight debut against Francis Ngannou, but that fight never materialised. He was then rumoured to trade hands with Stipe Miocic, but UFC President Dana White made it clear that Stipe Miocic will defend his title against The Predator next. Now, various reports claimed that Jon Jones could face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou, which is allegedly set for March 2021.

Also Read l Jon Jones stats: DC claims Jones ‘lost his mind’ after outbursts at Khabib in GOAT row

Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou have faced each other once in the past at UFC 220, where Stipe Miocic retained his belt via unanimous decision (50–44, 50–44, 50–44). Jon Jones, on the other hand, moved the heavyweight division after vacating his light-heavyweight title earlier this year. His last fight was against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 where he won via unanimous decision (48–47, 48–47, 49–46).

Also Read l Jon Jones stats: Jones claims fighting Adesanya, Blachowicz "does nothing for my legacy"

Jon Jones UFC fight: Jones has no interest in fighting Adesanya or Blachowicz

After Jon Jones vacated his light-heavyweight title, Jan Blachowicz won it by defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 253. The Pole is now scheduled to defend his title against middleweight king Israel Adesanya who’s Jon Jones’ arch-enemy. The two have traded words on numerous occasions, even targeting their rivals’ parents on an occasion or two.

Also Read l Israel Adesanya blasts Jon Jones’ recent performances: 'Tell me he is not washed'

So, if somehow Adesanya defeats Blachowicz, he’ll be right on track for his predicted showdown with Jon Jones. However, is Bones ready to return to the 205lb division to fight The Last Stylebender? When asked about the same on Twitter, the pound-for-pound juggernaut made it clear that he’s focused on winning the heavyweight belt. He claimed he has been in a host of super fights and a fight with Israel Adesanya or Jan Blachowicz “does nothing for my legacy”.

Outside of a gigantic payday, he does nothing for me. Anderson was the man to beat in that weight class, not him. The next biggest legacy move for me is Stipe and I want all the smoke https://t.co/eUW29mveJ5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

Also Read l Israel Adesanya wants to become UFC triple champ, vows to defeat Jan Blachowicz, Jon Jones

Image Source: Jon Jones/ Instagram