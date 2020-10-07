Dana White On McGregor Sharing Private Messages: 'It's Like Stealing Adesanya's Thunder'

A couple of weeks ago, Israel Adesanya became the talk of the town after he defeated Paulo Costa in dominant fashion to retain his middleweight title. Because of the stacked card and the incredible main event, UFC 253 saw over 700,000 PPV buys – one of the most profitable events in the promotion's history. However, attention soon shifted to former champion Conor McGregor, who shared some screenshots of the private chats he had with the UFC president Dana White on Instagram.

The Irish MMA icon once again grabbed attention away from Israel Adesanya and UFC 253 as he announced his return bout with Dustin Poirier - a week after announcing a charity boxing match with legend Manny Pacquiao. Even though UFC 253 was a commercial success, it forced many to think why Conor McGregor shared the chats and announced his matches around one of UFC’s biggest events (UFC 253). Recently, Dana White also raised the same question claiming that it looks like Conor McGregor tried to steal Israel Adesanya’s thunder.

Calling Conor McGregor’s actions “weird”, Dana White told Sports Illustrated that there’s a pattern to McGregor’s announcements. “When we’re about to do a massive fight, and Israel Adesanya broke a ton of records last week in a global massive fight the day. Before that fight, he starts announcing he’s going to fight this guy and that guy,” Dana White added. The UFC chief concluded saying that he’s not shocked with McGregor’s actions as The Notorious One does the same thing every time UFC has a big event.

Private chats between Dana White and Conor McGregor

In the viral screenshots, Conor McGregor and Dana White were seen talking about the former's much-awaited return. Conor McGregor, who retired from the sport earlier this year, showed interest in fighting veteran Diego Sanchez and current lightweight interim champion Justin Gaethje, but Dana White was not on the same page. Though the conversation between the two was not controversial, Dana White was in dismay with Conor McGregor sharing his private messages, claiming that the former champion “broke a man code”. Conor McGregor then hit back at Dana White on Twitter, calling him a “liar”.

Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in.

Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there.

Stop lying. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

