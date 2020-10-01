Dana White Planned To Relaunch TUF With McGregor And Khabib But Claims 'Conor Blew That’

A few weeks ago, UFC president Dana White claimed that the promotion is doing some “fun stuff” for Conor McGregor in 2021, but because of the recent back-and-forth between the two, it appears those plans are now off the table. Conor McGregor recently shared some screenshots of the private chats he had with Dana White on Instagram, which the UFC president called a “dirty” move. McGregor then answered back by calling Dana White a “liar”, teasing that everything is not “ok” between the duo.

Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in.

Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there.

Stop lying. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

Also Read l McGregor vs Khabib: McGregor officially announces the date of his charity fight with Poirier

Conor McGregor Instagram: Dana White reveals the plan he had for Conor McGregor

In a recent interview with Barstool Sports, Dana White said that the promotion had planned for Conor McGregor to coach the upcoming season of TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) with his biggest foe, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Dana White was not on board with the idea at first, considering the history between the two fighters, but he was shocked when both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov agreed to work together. However, the idea fell through after The Eagle pulled out, citing McGregor’s recent attempt to undermine the UFC boss.

“He (Khabib) was going to do it until Conor did all of this (expletive), I almost had it. We were going to do ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ on ESPN and (expletive) do the rematch. But you know, Conor blew that. … Yeah, Khabib said (expletive) him,” White added.

Also Read l McGregor vs Khabib: McGregor leaks Dana White's DMs, reveals potential opponents before retirement

What’s next for McGregor and Khabib?

Conor McGregor returned to UFC in January 2020 where he defeated Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds at UFC 246. After that, Conor McGregor retired from the sport for the third time, claiming that the game doesn’t excite him anymore. Recently, Conor McGregor announced that he’ll be making his MMA return for a charity event against Dustin Poirier on December 2020.

However, the fight will not take place under Dana White's ambit or the UFC. Instead, the former champions will clash under McGregor's very own McGregor Sports & Entertainment banner. After that, Conor McGregor will lock horns with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in another charity event.

Also Read l McGregor vs Khabib: GSP picks Royce, Jones, Khabib as GOATs, overlooks Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is scheduled to make his UFC return in UFC 254 which is scheduled to take on October 24 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The undefeated lightweight champion will fight interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout. The match is a highly-anticipated one as both fighters are on an incredible run and Dana White had earlier claimed that Justin Gaethje “is the most dangerous type of fighter for Khabib Nurmagomedov.”

Also Read l McGregor vs Khabib: Khabib far from interested in rematch with Conor McGregor

Image Source: AP