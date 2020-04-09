Dana White Reveals Why He's Keeping UFC 249 Location A Top Secret

Despite all the trouble going around the main event of UFC 249, Dana White has successfully lined up Justin Gaethje opposite Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title fight at the main event of UFC 249. While almost every major sports league has cancelled their ongoing event amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, UFC 249 is still on the cards for April 18, 2020. According to reports, Dana White has also secured the location of UFC 249 but does not want to disclose it publicly.

Also Read | UFC 249 live: Dana White Refuses To Put The Blame On Khabib Nurmagomedov For Pulling Out Of UFC 249

UFC 249 Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje: Dana White refuses to reveal the UFC 249 location.

During an interaction with MMA journalist Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White revealed that there are a lot of "creepy individuals" who could prevent the fight from going through if they get to know about the venue of UFC 249. Though Dana White did not take names, he went on to claim that some people may start attacking the location or start threatening him over phone calls if they get to know about the location too soon. However, Dana White said that he is least bothered about them and is set to host UFC 249 under any circumstance.

Also Read | UFC 249 Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje: Can Justin Gaethje Defeat Tony Ferguson In Blockbuster Clash?

UFC 249 ‘Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje’: UFC 249 location update

A few days ago, Dana White said that he is planning to secure a private island in order to host UFC 249 Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje safely amidst the global outbreak of coronavirus. Since it’s not possible to gather all the international fighters on US soil, Dana White reportedly wants to secure an island so that he can keep hosting UFC fights during this time of emergency. However, the UFC president is yet to reveal the name and location of the island.

Also Read | UFC 249 live: Justin Gaethje Says He Is "terrified" Ahead Of Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje

Also Read | UFC 249: Throwback To To The Time Tony Ferguson Destroyed Anthony Pettis; Watch Video

(Image courtesy: Twitter of Brett Okamoto)