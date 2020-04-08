Dana White Refuses To Put The Blame On Khabib Nurmagomedov For Pulling Out Of UFC 249

While a vast majority of UFC fans have criticised lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for pulling out of UFC 249, Dana White seemingly does not want to blame the Dagestani fighter. The much-awaited lightweight contest between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov has been lined up five times in the last four years. However, every single time the fight has been called off due to various reasons.

UFC president Dana White was adamant about hosting the bout at UFC 249 under any circumstances. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov flew down to Russia for the final few weeks of training and reportedly got stuck in the country due to the government lockdown. Khabib vs Ferguson, therefore, was once again called off and a number of UFC veterans including Daniel Cormier have already labelled the bout as ‘cursed’.

Dana White reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov stepping out of UFC 249

During an interview with ESPN, Dana White highlighted the entire scenario around the main event of UFC 249 and stated that Khabib Nurmagomedov should not be blamed for it. “Khabib got caught up in Russia. It was a total mishap. Nobody’s to blame for that,” said UFC president Dana White. However, Dana White has always said that he will make UFC 249 happen under any scenario and he is currently planning to secure a private island in order to make the fight happen, according to reports.

UFC 249 Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje: Dana White chooses a final venue

Since most of the world is under lockdown to cope with the unfortunate outbreak of coronavirus, Dana White has managed to secure a private island to host UFC 249. According to Dana White, he is planning to host fights every week on the island and everyone will be medically tested before they step in for any event.

