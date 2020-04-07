UFC 249: Throwback To To The Time Tony Ferguson Destroyed Anthony Pettis; Watch Video

Tony Ferguson is currently on a 12-fight win streak as he prepares to battle Justin Gaethje at the main event of UFC 249 on April 18. Initially, Tony Ferguson was scheduled to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title, but Khabib pulled out from the fight after reportedly being stuck in Russia amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s a look back at the time Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov fought under the same card but faced different opponents.

UFC 249: Throwback to Tony Ferguson destroying Anthony Pettis; watch

Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis battled each other in a lightweight contest at UFC 229 headlined by McGregor vs Khabib. The fight was short-lived but it was an intense match-up and both fighters had their moments. In the very first round, Anthony Pettis managed to wobble Tony Ferguson by landing vicious combinations on him. However, Tony Ferguson managed to survive the first round and came back stronger in the second round.

As the second round began, Tony Ferguson became the aggressor and made Anthony Pettis take a step back with every punch he threw. Though Anthony Pettis was still in the fight, Tony Ferguson inflicted a lot of damage over him within two minutes of the round. By the end of the round, Tony Ferguson successfully knocked out Anthony Pettis in front of a massive crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 249: Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje confirmed

After Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from UFC 249, Justin Gaethje has now officially replaced him opposite Tony Ferguson. Though the venue of UFC 249 is yet to be finalised, President Dana White revealed that UFC 249 Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje is going to happen on April 18 under any circumstances. Here’s the full fight card.

(Image courtesy: Zuffa UFC)