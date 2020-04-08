UFC 249: Justin Gaethje Says He Is "terrified" Ahead Of Main-event Fight Vs Tony Ferguson

Justin Gaethje "The Highlight" has been roped in to fight opposite Tony Ferguson after being given just under a two-week notice, as he is going to headline UFC 249 on April 18 for the interim lightweight title. Initially, the UFC 249 main event was scheduled to be a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. However, Khabib’s unfortunate exit from the fight card had forced UFC to set up the main event as an interim title bout between champion Tony Ferguson and No. 4 ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje. The entire MMA community expect it to be a ‘dog-fight’ between two of the best strikers in the 155 lbs division. However, Justin Gaethje has recently admitted that he is 'terrified' ahead of the fight, which has left a lot of UFC fans confused.

UFC 249 ‘Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje’: Justin Gaethje says he is terrified

After the fight (Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje) was officially announced, Justin Gaethje took to Twitter and revealed that he is terrified but loves it "#forthepeople". ‘The Highlight’ is considered to be an underdog against Tony Ferguson, but MMA pundits believe that Justin Gaethje could pose a threat inside the octagon. Currently, Justin Gaethje is on a three-fight win streak and a victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 will crown him as the new interim lightweight champion.

Justin Gaethje has further laid out how he expects the fight to go down against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. The 31-year-old has already planned to attack Tony Ferguson’s body. However, he is looking forward to ending the night with punches once Tony Ferguson looks worried and tired. Here’s how Justin Gaethje plans on finishing Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)