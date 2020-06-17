Dana White Says He Will 'kill' Amanda Nunes If She Decides To Retire From UFC

Two-division UFC champion and arguably the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes stunned UFC fans by claiming that she is looking forward to retirement after registering a sensational victory at UFC 250 against Felicia Spencer. Amanda Nunes explained that she has achieved everything she ever dreamt of and has nothing more to prove. The Brazilian champion expressed her interest in bringing the curtains down on her UFC career at this point. However, UFC president Dana White is seemingly not ready to let her go. During his latest interaction on The Schmozone Podcast, Dana White said that he would “kill” Amanda Nunes if she thinks of retiring now.

Also Read | UFC News: Amanda Nunes Claims Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Is Reason Behind Her Move To The US

UFC news: Dana White not on board with Amanda Nunes retirement call

On the podcast, Dana White claimed that the UFC is planning to build the women’s featherweight division around Amanda Nunes, after her sensational performance at UFC 250. Dana White further clarified that he would go “nuts” if Amanda Nunes leaves UFC. Dana White has already been targeted by several A-listed superstars in the promotion, who have accused him of underpaying them over the years. Should the two-division champion decide to make the Amanda Nunes retirement official, Dana White will lose one of the greatest female fighters of all time, in what is a crunch period for UFC.

“I will kill her. I literally just told [UFC matchmakers] in the last meeting let’s get this division built for her. Let’s build this division for her, and let’s start figuring this out — and now she’s talking about retiring?” said UFC president Dana White.

Also Read | UFC news: Jorge Masvidal Claims He 'feels Bad' For Dana White After Failed Deals With Fighters

UFC news: Is Amanda Nunes retiring? Amanda Nunes legacy

Amanda Nunes is the first and only woman in UFC to hold two different World titles simultaneously. Nunes dethroned Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 to become the first women’s double champion in UFC. Currently, Amanda Nunes boasts a professional record of 20 wins and 4 losses and has not tasted defeat in six long years. On her MMA resume, Amanda Nunes can boast of victories over some of the greatest women MMA fighters of all time including the likes of Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington, and Felicia Spencer.

Also Read | UFC news: Amanda Nunes Dominates Spencer, Defends Belt At UFC 250

Also Read | UFC news: Is Amanda Nunes retiring? Amanda Nunes Hints At Retirement After Making History At UFC 250

Image courtesy: UFC.com