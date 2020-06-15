Jorge Masvidal Claims He 'feels Bad' For Dana White After Failed Deals With Fighters

The ongoing feud between Dana White and a number of his A-listed superstars has continued since it came to the fore during the UFC pay controversy. After light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal accused UFC officials of cutting off his payments, which has resulted in a complicated relationship between UFC president Dana White and Jorge Masvidal. The UFC ‘BMF’ was expected to earn a title shot against Kamaru Usman in the coming weeks, but those plans were torn up after UFC failed to agree on terms with Jorge Masvidal. After several Twitter rants, Jorge Masvidal once again stoked the fires on social media when he took a shot at Dana White over the weekend.

UFC news: Jorge Masvidal says he feels bad for Dana White

I feel bad for Dana. He is just a promoter but he isn’t doing the deals with us https://t.co/yGVOPUFxsm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 14, 2020

UFC president Dana White recently claimed that he wasn't surprised with Jorge Masvidal’s absence from the UFC 251 fight card. According to Dana White, he did his job by offering fights to Jorge Masvidal, which the 35-year-old reportedly rejected. Dana White appeared unapologetic while claiming that Jorge Masvidal is not going to be a part of UFC 251.

In response, Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter and expressed his opinion regarding his omission. Jorge Masvidal wrote, “I feel bad for Dana. He (Dana White) is just a promoter but he isn’t doing the deals with us”. While the turmoil regarding the UFC pay controversy and Jorge Masvidal’s UFC future continues, it has been confirmed that the BMF will not step inside the octagon anytime soon.

Apart from Jorge Masvidal, Jon Jones and Nate Diaz have also pointed fingers at Dana White in recent weeks. The UFC president accepted that there are a lot of fighters “gunning” for him at this point. Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement has also added to the UFC chief's burden. Despite the storm that is brewing, Dana White has continued hosting UFC events in the middle of the pandemic. The Fight Island events are all set to begin from next month with UFC 251 as its debut event at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Dana White has already finalised the card for UFC 251, with the glaring absence of Jorge Masvidal from UFC's first-ever Fight Island event.

