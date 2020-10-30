UFC Chief Dana White 'begs' Khabib For Retirement U-turn, Predicts '30-0' Record For Him

Last Saturday, Khabib Nurmagomedov took the entire MMA community by a shock when he announced his retirement following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Khabib extended his professional record to 29-0, but opted to walk away from the sport, stating he does not want to do it without his late father, Abdulmanap, who died earlier due to COVID-19 complications.

It has not even been a week since the shocking Khabib retirement news took the internet by storm, but social media is already speculating a potential return for The Eagle. Khabib's trainer, Javier Mendez told SunSport that he thinks Khabib's decision to hang up his boots was very emotional and he still hopes the Dagestani fighter will back for one for might to make it 30-0. Mendez said it was the dream of his father that Khabib reaches the milestone of 30-0 in his professional career, something which Mendez feels Khabib might choose to do so if he has the blessings of his mother.

"If his mother sees that he can continue and that Khabib did actually want to continue then she may so go and fulfil your father's legacy and go 30-0," Mendez said earlier this week.

Dana White trying hard to get Khabib to return

Mendez is not the only one rooting for Khabib to fight one last time in the UFC. President Dana White is also said to be eager for Khabib to work another fight in the company, which could potentially serve as his farewell fight. During an interview this week, the Russian fighter revealed Dana White is trying to convince him to continue fighting.

The 32-year-old said White is on board with the idea of the fighter exiting the sport at his peak, which will also cost the UFC a lot of revenue, considering Khabib is one of the most marketable fighters in the company, today. The No.1 pound-for-pound fighter, however, insisted that he has accomplished everything he wanted in the UFC and that money is not the factor he considered while making his decision.

"Not everyone can retire at their peak, but I know that in a year, two or five (years) I’d have to face that decision again. I did enough in the sport to be considered the best. Today, I was ranked as the No1 pound-for-pound fighter, so the mission is accomplished. What else is there to do? Make money? I’ll always be able to do that," Khabib told reporters, as translated by RT Sport.

During his recent appearance on the Zach Gelb Show, White revealed he has been in discussion with Khabib over another fight. White said he understood the emotional nature of his decision but he thinks Khabib will be back in UFC to fulfil his father's wish. “I think that he’s not going to retire. His dad wanted him to get to 30-0 and I think he wants to honour his dad’s wish."

Dana White tells @ZachGelb that he’s been talking to Khabib Nurmagomedov, and he thinks he’ll end up coming back for one more. https://t.co/4XBl43R2qJ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 29, 2020

(Image Credits: UFC Instagram)