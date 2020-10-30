Tony Ferguson picks Jon Jones over Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC GOAT debate

At UFC 254, the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov stunned the MMA world when he announced his retirement after defeating Justin Gaethje in the main event via submission in the second round. With the Russian retiring at 29-0 and as the undisputed lightweight champion, fans all over the world started discussing the incredible legacy he leaves behind. While some started placing him at the top of the MMA GOAT list, others believed otherwise, and among those taking exception was former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

Jon Jones, who was recently dethroned by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, took to Twitter and slammed people for hailing The Eagle as the GOAT. He compared his stats with Khabib's, claiming that he has achieved far more than the Russian and has faced and defeated far more elite-level talent in the past.

"Fifteen world titles to your guys' four, and you guys are really talking about who's the best fighter ever? You guys are joking, right? Fifteen to four. Are you guys' kidding me?" said Jon Jones.

Later, UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad chimed in on the topic, claiming that a 205lbs (light-heavyweight) Khabib Nurmagomedov could easily defeat a 205lbs Jones. However, Khabib’s long-time rival Tony Ferguson recently joined Team Jones in the UFC GOAT debate. While replying to one of Jon Jones’ tweets where the former light heavyweight champion was slamming The Eagle, Tony Ferguson wrote, “This guy gets it – CSO”. CSO, as most El Cucuy fans would know, stands for “Champ Sh*t Only”.

Tony Ferguson believes Khabib Nurmagomedov could return from retirement

Khabib vs Ferguson is hailed as the most cursed match-up in combat sports history as the two have seen their fights fall through on five different occasions over the last five years. Despite that, Tony Ferguson still hopes to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov one day as he thinks that The Eagle would come out of retirement after taking a long rest and analysing his decision. If Khabib Nurmagomedov decides to make his return, Tony Ferguson says he will “be f**king ready” for him.

“Go handle your family business, and I’ll see you when you get here. Back. Because you’re gonna miss it like Conor (McGregor). So, you know what, I’m calling it out again, he’s going to be back. So, I’ll be f**king ready,” Tony Ferguson told Submission Radio.

Image Source: AP