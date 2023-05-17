Dana White Sends MMA Fans Into Frenzy As Announces BMF Title Fight At UFC 291

While a spree of exciting fights is already lined up to take place in the next few weeks, UFC president Dana White has come out to give the fight fans yet another gift, and in the manner, he knows best. White recently announced the match card of UFC 291 and revealed the date of the much-anticipated rematch. At UFC 291, it will be Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2.0.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje blew the roof when they squared off at UFC Fight Night in 2019. On July 29, the greats of the Lightweight division will meet again for the vacant BMF title. Previously Jorge Masvidal held the title but after his retirement, the UFC strap needs a new owner, and who could be better contenders than the Diamond and the Highlight? Another fight of the night display is awaiting. Though, Dustin vs Justin will headline the PPV, at the event Alex Pereira will make his expected Light-Heavyweight debut. He will be up against the division's former champion Jan Blachowicz. That's not it, Tony Ferguson, Kevin Holland, and Paulo Costa will feature at the event too.

Dana White sends UFC fans into frenzy announces delictable UFC 291 and UFC 292 fight cards

That was about UFC 291, White also laid forward his plans for UFC 292. The Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will once again main event a Pay-Per-View. He will be up against Sean O'Malley. The two shared an intense moment at UFC 288, and now the intensity will take the shake of violence. It is almost impossible to pick one in this fight. Moreover, on the night Strawweight champion Zhang Weili is set to defend her title against Brazilian knockout artist Amanda Lemos in the co-main event. Thus, with so much fight action set to come, the fans are up for a treat. While the enthusiasts are about to be sent into a frenzy, UFC 289 and UFC 290 are the mega shows that will appear before.

At UFC 289, the Lioness Amanda Nunes will make her comeback. She will be up against Irene Aldana at the event. As for UFC 290, it will be highlighted by Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.