Will Dustin Poirier Be The Next Opponent Of Justin Gaethje? The UFC Fighter Answers

After securing victory at UFC 286 over Rafael Fiziev, Justin Gaethje appeared in the post-match press conference. In the presser, the fighter presented his views on who he would like to face next and is evidently open to a rematch against Dustin Poirier. The two fought each other in 2018.

Justin Gaethje, who was at the co-main event of the UFC 286 Pay-Per-View, went through a bloody slugfest with Rafael Fiziev and got the majority decision win after 3 barbaric rounds. Following the match "The Highlight" went into the presser and expressed his ideas about what's next for him. Having gotten the Lightweight Title shot twice and losing both times via submission, the fighter is again in the midst of constructing way to the title strap and for that, he wants to fight someone who is ranked above him in the division. Sitting at 3rd position in the Lightweight Rankings, Gaethje sees Dustin Poirier as the probable option to face next.

'Dustin is a good option': Justin Gaethje

“Yeah, that’d be great,” Gaethje said when asked if he wants to fight Dustin Poirier next during UFC 286’s post-fight press conference. “You know, I did what I had to do, I fought someone ranked below me. I 100 percent believe that I deserve to fight someone ranked in front of me."

The former Interim Lightweight Champion reflected on his title fight against Charles Oliviera and also revealed why he would not want to grapple against Beneil Dariush.

“The loser of the [Charles] Oliveira vs. [Beneil] Dariush fight ... I’d rather not fight Dariush — I love that dude,” Gaethje continued. “I think he’s going to beat Oliveira. I fought like a complete idiot when I fought Oliveira, so I’d love to have that fight back, but Dustin is a good option.”

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier met each other in the Octagon previously. They headlined UFC on FOX 29 back in 2018, where Poirier reigned supreme. However, the match was a closely contested one and brought fans to their feet. Thus, a rematch of Justin vs Dustin would be fancied by fight fans all around.