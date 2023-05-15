Conor McGregor has sent the aspersions of a possible retirement away. He made his intentions clear that he wants to break the record of securing the highest number of knockout victories inside the Octagon. The Notorious currently has 8 KO wins in the Octagon, and to push this past 13, which is the official record, the Mystic Mac has to stay active in the UFC circuit. McGregor could make his MMA return at the end of the year.

After almost a decade, Conor McGregor is still the biggest name in the UFC and remains hungry for success. The UFC first champ-champ recently expressed his purpose of recording over 13 KOs in the Octagon and made his fans all spirited yet again. McGregor has remained out of action since 2021. But there are expectations he could prepare for his return at the end of the year against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor's latest statement confirms he is not going away from UFC anytime soon

Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age.

I’m getting this record. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 14, 2023

While the fighter hasn’t won a bout since 2020, he is eager to get back in the 8-sided figure and refresh the scenes that became obscure over the years. The fight fraternity is waiting for McGregor to make waves in the Octagon. Several are hopeful that if the southpaw strikes with the same lethal power that once was customary, then this record he wishes to conquer will be achieved. But at this point, it could be stated the confidence of McGregor fans might be in balance. The neutral fans would rather wait for the Irishman to return and face Michael Chandler in order to witness something which could be the most violent first-rounds of all time.

What do you think the future has in store for Conor McGregor? Will he return to winning ways, or are his best days past him? In both cases, some iconic moments are certainly on the way.