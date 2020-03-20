Dana White Slams UFC Fans Who Accused Him Of Disregarding Fighters’ Health And Safety

Many fans have been criticising Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White for keeping the events in place despite the coronavirus outbreak. Some fans even accused Dana White of disregarding the safety of the fighters and- staff. However, Dana White is seemingly unfazed by these allegations as he recently stated that he doesn’t care about other people’s opinions.

UFC News: Dana White responds to criticism

While talking to CNN, Dana White revealed why he wants to keep going despite the coronavirus outbreak. Dana White said that the fans want to be entertained and they want to feel ‘normal in the ongoing crisis’. Dana White then said that if he sees a way to run UFC safely, and not put his officials, fans or fighters in harm, then he is going to do it. He said that people who are accusing him of putting people at risk, don’t know him. Dana White concluded by saying that if there was no safe way to run UFC during the coronavirus outbreak, then he would have put a stop to the proceedings.

UFC News: Health and safety comes first, says Dana White

Dana White then remembered the meeting he had with his team and employees after the coronavirus outbreak. Dana White told the officials that safety comes first and if someone or their family member falls ill, then UFC is going to take care of them. Dana White said that he is monitoring every employee and none of them is sick. He said he is not going to fire any employee if they get sick, and that he would rather pay their hospital bills.

“I always take care of my people, whether it’s my fighters or my employees. Health and safety is something that I worry about every single week, not just since the coronavirus popped up,” said Dana White.

