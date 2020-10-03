Dana White Believes Jon Jones Vs Israel Adesanya Is “the Fight To Make” After Twitter Feud

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been trading words on Twitter for almost a year, but after UFC 253 - where Israel Adesanya retained his middleweight title by defeating Paulo Costa - the feud between two of the best pound-to-pound fighters has taken another turn. Both the fighters boast incredible MMA records and a matchup between them could lead to one of the greatest events in UFC history. However, the path to the dream fight isn’t quite clear as Israel Adesanya wants to create a legacy in the middleweights, while Jon Jones recently moved to the heavyweight division to capture the prestigious title – currently in the hands of Stipe Miocic.

Despite that, the kind of animosity Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya showed towards each other last week is serving as the perfect build-up for a huge matchup. UFC president Dana White has also shown interest in booking a fight between the two icons, claiming that Jones vs Adesanya is “the fight to make”. In a brief interview with UFC Arabia, Dana White said that it’s all up to Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya, whether they want to make the highly-anticipated fight happen or not.

“That’s the fight to make, 100%. I think that a fight between those two is massive. It doesn’t depend on what I want. It depends on what they want to do,” Dana White added.

Jones vs Adesanya: What’s next for Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya?

According to Dana White, Israel Adesanya wants to face the winner of Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier fight. The two fighters will clash in the co-main event of UFC 254 on October 24 and Israel Adesanya is expected to be present at the venue to witness the fight. Jon Jones, on the other hand, was linked with a bout vs Stipe Miocic, but Dana White recently shot down the rumours, claiming that the heavyweight champion will defend his title against Francis Ngannou next.

UFC currently has no plans for Jon Jones, but White is open to booking a fight between Bones and Jan Blachowicz, who recently won his vacated light heavyweight title by defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 253.

Image Source: AP, UFC Instagram