Dana White Gives A Tour Of His Ultra-luxurious Fight Island Hotel Room

Dana White is currently at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and is scheduled to stay put for the next five weeks as the promotion returns to the island with a string of shows. The UFC president is no stranger to living in lavish hotels, but his Yas Island hotel room has, nonetheless, impressed many. White is so impressed with his Abu Dhabi suite and services that he decided to give his fans a tour of his suite this week.

Dana White kicked off the tour with a visit to his personalised gym which was installed just for him. The gym has motivational quotes printed around the room from the likes of Bruce Lee and Arnold Schwarzenneger. Dana White then took a COVID-19 test before walking towards the snacks area, revealing that the hotel created a food menu based on his previous orders. It comes complete with "#F***it days" for his cheat days and "The Usual Bulls***" section.

Dana White then showed off the living room where an octagon cake decorated with truffles was waiting for him, alongside a fruit banquet and hand sanitiser. Dana White then went up to his bedroom which had personalised sheets and pillow covers. One pillow cover read “Dreams do come true, Fight Island 2.0,” while the other had “UPFC: Ultimate Pillow Fighting Champion” written on it. Dana White then introduced fans to his candy station before showing off a huge swimming pool. He concluded the video by telling fans, "Abu Dhabi is the best, they do not f**k around here. Five weeks, five bad a** fights, let's do this!"

The first event (UFC 253) of Fight Island 2.0 will take place this Saturday, September 26, headlined by a middleweight title bout between “The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya and “The Eraser” Paulo Costa. After that, Fight Island will feature three Fight Nights, leading to the UFC 254 PPV which will mark the return of the undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Eagle is scheduled to defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout. The PPV could also mark the debut of former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler as The Iron Man is serving as a backup for the Khabib vs Gaethje fight.

