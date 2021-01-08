Dana White: Winner Of Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier 2 Next In Line For LW Title Shot

UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that the winner of the lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be next in the line for a title shot. The lightweight crown is currently held by the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from the sport in October after his win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The Russian will meet White on Fight Island in late January, where the two will discuss The Eagle’s future.

If Khabib Nurmagomedov wants, he could vacate the title or defend it against another top-ranked fighter. Despite this, there are still many question marks surrounding the topic, but because of Dana White, fans now know who will be on the other end of the next lightweight title bout. The UFC president recently held a Q&A session with ESPN+ subscribers, where he answered a number of questions.

Dana White on the next lightweight title fight

When asked where the winner of McGregor vs Poirier 2 sits in the lightweight title picture, Dana White wasted no time and confirmed that the winner will get a title shot in the near future. However, against who that will be is still very much a mystery, considering Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown zero interest in coming back since leaving the company.

“Yeah, whoever wins that fight is probably next in line,” White told Laura Sanko in response to a fan question.

There were rumours that the winner of McGregor vs Poirier 2 would be given a title shot, but it’s convincing to get a confirmation from the UFC supremo himself. Both the fighters have a brief history with the champion and would love to get their hands on Khabib Nurmagomedov again. However, The Eagle has already made it clear that he doesn’t want to fight McGregor or Poirier again as he has “chocked them both” in the past.

Khabib Nurmagomedov first defeated Conor McGregor via submission at UFC 229 in 2018, and later went on to pick another submission victory against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in 2019. Despite losing to the champion, both the fighters bounced back, winning their last bouts in a dominating fashion. While McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds at UFC 246, Poirier battered Dan Hooker in July, in one of the best performances of his career.

Image Source: AP, UFC/ Instagram