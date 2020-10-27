Daniel Cormier: Khabib Used Triangle Choke To Not Injure Gaethje In Front Of His Parents

The undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov put on another incredible performance at UFC 254 as he defeated Justin Gaethje via submission in the main event, taking his record to 29-0. While many expected Khabib Nurmagomedov to make his opponent submit, the type of submission may have caught some folks off-guard. UFC 254 marked the first time Nurmagomedov executed a triangle choke to win a fight in his UFC career.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Gaethje reveals what he told Khabib after he broke down in the octagon

While talking about the same on the "DC and Helwani Show" Khabib’s long-time training partner and friend Daniel Cormier revealed that the champion wanted to put Gaethje "to sleep" because Gaethje had said that he would never tap out before the event. Cormier added that initially Khabib Nurmagomedov wanted to trap Gaethje in an armbar but he changed his technique mid-fight and went for the choke. Khabib Nurmagomedov made the change because the armbar would have given Gaethje his first submission loss and the move could have injured Gaethje’s arm.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Khabib hinted at retirement 2 WEEKS before facing Gaethje

Justin Gaethje’s parents were also present at Yas Island and the champion didn’t want Gaethje to get seriously injured in front of his parents. Khabib Nurmagomedov trapped Justin Gaethje in the triangle choke, but before passing out, The Highlight tapped and gave The Eagle his 29th win. Justin Gaethje didn’t take any serious damage in the fight and announced that he’s ready to fight again soon.

"I promise you. He actually told me that. Where he goes, 'I didn't want to hurt him in front of his parents, so I said I'm going to put him in the triangle. If he goes to sleep, he goes to sleep, you wake up, you're fine.' That's exactly what he told me," Daniel Cormier added.

Also Read l Khabib retirement: Why did Khabib retire? Eagle dedicates immaculate career to late father

Khabib announces retirement after Gaethje showdown

After the fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov broke down in tears as he remembered his late father Abdulmanap, who passed away a few months ago. He then made his retirement official saying that there’s “no way am I coming here without my father”. In the four-minute speech, Khabib Nurmagomedov thanked everyone including Justin Gaethje, asking him to stay close to his parents. He then sent his love to Daniel Cormier who was sitting in the commentator’s desk before taking his gloves and placing it in the middle of the octagon.

You need to hear the reason @TeamKhabib switched from the armbar to a triangle against Justin Gaethje at #UFC254 🤯 (via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/jjCXgm3r3e — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 26, 2020

Also Read l Khabib retirement: Undefeated champion Khabib retires after beating Gaethje

Image Source: UFC Twitter, AP