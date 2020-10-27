Justin Gaethje Reveals What He Told Khabib Nurmagomedov After He Broke Down In The Octagon

At UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov added another achievement to his legacy as he defeated Justin Gaethje to retain his lightweight title, becoming one the greatest MMA fighters of all time. However, the lightweight champion will not be keeping his belt for long as he announced his retirement soon after the bout. “Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without my father. When UFC called me about Justin (Gaethje) I spoke with my mother for three days. She didn’t want me to fight without father and I said this is my last fight – and I have given her my word,” Khabib said in the octagon after his win.

UFC 254 highlights: Khabib Nurmagomedov down in tears after title fight

Justin Gaethje shined in the first round, but in the second, Khabib Nurmagomedov took over with his wresting and trapped The Highlight in a triangle choke to score the win. After the fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov broke down in the centre of the octagon, remembering his later father and head coach Abdulmanap, who passed away a few months ago due to complications arising from COVID-19. While the champion was on his knees, Justin Gaethje came up to him and evidently whispered words of encouragement.

Victory for Khabib and the Champion is overcome with emotion.



A beautiful moment of respect as Justin Gaethje joins him in the centre of the mat.



One step closer to Father's Plan 🙏#UFC254 pic.twitter.com/1Gd6xRNAaA — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 24, 2020

UFC 254 highlights: What did Justin Gaethje say in Khabib’s ear?

While speaking to BT Sport after the event, Justin Gaethje revealed what he told Khabib Nurmagomedov at that moment. Justin Gaethje said that when he saw the champ weep, he went to him and said: “I’m so sorry I haven’t had the chance to tell you I’m sorry for your loss, but you just made your father really proud.” However, The Highlight later admitted that he was upset because of his loss, but is ready for the “next one”.

"I haven't had the chance to tell you, but I'm so sorry for your loss."



"You just made your father really proud!" ♥️@Justin_Gaethje is nothing but a class act. He told @AdamCatterall what he said to Khabib after the fight 👏 pic.twitter.com/km8rHmOTlR — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 24, 2020

After Khabib Nurmagomedov’s departure, the lightweight division has really opened up. While Conor McGregor has announced his return, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson remain at the top of the division. Dustin Poirier and newcomer Michael Chandler also have their eyes set on winning the prestigious title which The Eagle held for almost three years.

